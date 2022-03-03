Blackpink Jisoo, Heart Evangelista 'twinning' in Dior at Paris Fashion Week

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop superstar Jisoo Kim of girl group Blackpink and Filipina fashion icon Heart Evangelista went on a "twinning" appearance at the recently held Paris Fashion Week, as both donned lovely yellow plaid outfits by Dior.

The two fashion stars are back in Paris for PFW's Day 2, particularly for the runway presentation of Dior Fall-Winter 2022/2023 Women's Ready-To-Wear collection, as showcased by creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri.

As the global ambassador of Dior, Korean superstar Jisoo is a front row fixture of the luxury brand. Meanwhile in January, Heart announced that she's part of the Dior family.

Models for Dior took to a runway set in the French capital’s Tuileries Gardens — parading a collection of polished, feminine looks infused with workwear references, pairing sheer dresses with motorbike jackets and gloves, adding utility pockets to long skirts, and tossing airbags and stylized bullet-proof vests over shoulders.

Heart shared on Instagram her OOTD (outfit of the day) for the show, writing in caption, "Today’s look for #dioraw22 @dior femininity is power. bravo @mariagraziachiuri for another beautiful collection @leventstudio."

Evangelista wore a yellow plaid coat by Dior, topping off a while polo which was accessorized with a black ribbon, and paired with a crocheted skirt.

On the other hand, Jisoo wore a yellow plaid mini dress by Dior, on top of a white sleeved polo which was accessorized with a black tie — giving that '90s schoolgirl chic meets grunge like it-girl Cher of the movie "Clueless."

While both gave show-stopping fashion statements, the two were unfortunately not photographed together at the red carpet appearance segment of the show.

