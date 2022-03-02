Maine Mendoza, MAC collaboration halted by travel restrictions

Maine Mendoza glams up with MAC's best-selling lipstick shade of Ruby Woo during MAC Loves Lips event at the SM Mall of Asia on July 26, 2018.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Maine Mendoza shares some beauty hacks in a recent exclusive video interview for Philstar.com’s online Lifestyle and Entertainment show “Slam Book.”

Maine is one of the ambassadors of online shopping destination Lazada.

“I'm happy and honored to be endorsing Lazada, ‘cause I've always been a Lazada shopper. This is one of the best blessings and surprises, and I'm very much looking forward to doing campaigns with Lazada,” she said. She joined a lineup that includes her former love team partner Alden Richards.

The Kapuso star shared that what helped her deal with pandemic blues especially during lockdown were do-it-yourself projects.

“I was into DIY during the first part of lockdown last year, so naging oil-bularyo ako for a time," Maine said in jest. "Oil-bularyo ang tawag nila ‘pag nagco-concoct ka ng essential oils. So I have been into it. Classic lavender is my favorite scent!"

She shared that she hopes to have her own line of essential oils someday. "Hopefully in the future talaga, I'm planning to have my own self-care line," she said.

"I love giving (esssentials) away to loved ones, family and friends.”

Apart from being into essential oils, Maine noted that another self-care trick she does is sticking to a beauty routine that she knows works for her personally.

"When it comes to skincare, nags-stick na ako sa products na alam ko work for me. ‘Di na ako nagta-try ng iba. So for my skin, I use Cetaphil, and makeup, MAC. Siyempre ‘pag ubos na, sa Lazada ako bumibili 'pag naubusan na ako,” she shared. "Very convenient ngayon mag-add to cart ka na lang muna, kasi mas safe."

The actress also shared that she does not have upcoming collaborations yet with global beauty brand MAC Cosmetics, saying that traveling less is also a form of self-care.

"Hirap mag-travel, mga importante lang talaga (dapat i-travel). Wala pa naman (upcoming collaboration with MAC), kasi mahirap din e. My past collaborations with MAC, I used to travel to Canada and the US to really concoct my own shade for the lipsticks. So hindi na muna ngayon, kasi travel mga dapat mga importante lang talaga. But hopefully soon, I can have a third collaboration with MAC."

RELATED: Shopaholic? Maine Mendoza shares money-saving tips