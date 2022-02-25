



















































 
























Fashion and Beauty


Ivana Alawi celebrates 15M YouTube subscribers, own skincare line




Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
February 25, 2022 | 9:01am
 





MANILA, Philippines — Actress and YouTuber Ivana Alawi has celebrated a major milestone in her vlogging career, as she's gained 15 million subscribers on YouTube. 


Alawi has commemorated the feat by posting on Instagram a sultry photo of herself taken by fashion photographer BJ Pascual, with a caption, "Happy 15 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS on Youtube!!!"


The Filipina-Morrocan beauty has also added a new title under her credentials: a budding female entrepreneur.


According to the official website, Ivana spent two years on researching and finalizing her skincare venture, which currently offers body milk, charcoal soap bar and rejuvenating glow kit.


The bombshell first made her debut in showbiz in 2015 as part of the sixth season of GMA's talent search contest "Starstruck" as a finalist, which led to some opportunities to star in GMA and ABS-CBN television shows and movies. In 2019, she launched a self-titled YouTube channel, wherein she vlogs all about her showbiz and family life. 


Today, Alawi is reportedly one of the most followed YouTubers in the Philippines.


