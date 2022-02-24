



















































 
























Fashion and Beauty


Cactus now used as leather alternative




Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
February 24, 2022 | 12:20pm
 





Cactus now used as leather alternative
Desserto vegan cactus leather is resilient in hot and humid conditions, as well as durable and reliable. A well-protected piece, if kept in love and respect, can last up to 10 years.
Road Angel/Released




MANILA, Philippines — Riding high on the sustainable trend, online space Road Angel, dedicated to curating sustainable fashion and lifestyle, recently launched a plant-based leather fashion line made of cactus.


Claiming to be the first to use cactus in the world, Road Angel is introducing two products made of cactus leather, a trench coat (US$ 895 or approximately P45,000) and a vest (US$379 or about P19,000). Both were tailored with the uxurious Desserto cactus leather in precious gold and mysterious black. The trench and vest coats are likened to "walking skincare" as they are organic, breathable, and cruelty-free.


The new style essentials are made on-demand only, curating everyday wardrobe in a new, sustainable way. 


Desserto vegan cactus leather is resilient in hot and humid conditions, as well as durable and reliable. A well-protected piece, if kept in love and respect, can last up to 10 years.


The trench coat is designed for an oversized fit. It is tailored with limited-edition Desserto gold leather, a natural and beautifully soft Rockport texture for a relaxed look and feel. 


The Black Knight vest coat is created with free style in mind, with its adjustable straps on two sides that create volume for chest and hip. 


