'Pag ito pinampalo sa 'kin, branded pantal ko': Heart Evangelista's Chanel hangers gather funny reactions

MANILA, Philippines — Netizens have the funniest reactions toward Heart Evangelista's Chanel hangers.

The fashionista shared a photo of three of her black and gold hangers bearing the iconic Chanel logo on Instagram.

"Oh, Coco," she wrote in the caption with white and black hearts.

Some netizens couldn't help but leave some comments, eliciting humor on social media.

"Hampasin mo 'ko niyan. Ako pa magso-sorry!" one wrote.

"Paluin mo 'ko ng hanger," said another.

"'Pag ito pinampalo sa 'kin, branded pantal ko," one said.

"Kung ganto pamalo ng nanay ko ok lang akong paluin," another wrote.

Evangelista just got home from Paris Fashion Week, where the pair of YSL glasses she wore reportedly sold out.

RELATED: Heart Evangelista now part of Dior family

'The Heart Effect': YSL sunglasses sold out after Heart Evangelista's OOTD in Paris