



















































 
























^


 











 















Fashion and Beauty


Valentine's 2022: Ronnie Alonte, Loisa Andalio share tips for great couple OOTDs




Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
February 14, 2022 | 3:57pm
 





Valentine's 2022: Ronnie Alonte, Loisa Andalio share tips for great couple OOTDs
Celebrity couple Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalio
Penshoppe/Released




MANILA, Philippines — Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte have been together for five years, and during a recent virtual press conference, the two candidly shared how they make their relationship work.


Loisa said, “Hindi siya kailangan laging kilig, sweet. Madaming kailangan para mag-work ang relationship.” Among those that make a relationship work, she said, are “respect,” “compromise,” and “give and take.”


She added, “Basta dapat gusto niyong dalawa mag-work ang relasyon. Pero kung may isang umayaw, 'yun ang malabo.”


Ronnie, meanwhile, shared: “Okay na ako eh. Kuntento na ako sa kanya. Kaya parang ang hirap din na sabihin ko sa kanya or magpaalam ako sa kanya ng ganu'n kasi okay na ako. Kuntento na ako. Once na nakuntento ka, 'yun naman ang importante. Once na nakuntento ka at kumportable ka, wala ka nang hahanapin pang iba."


The reel and real-life couple has been booked and busy this 2022, kicking off the year starring in a trending music video by Filipino rock band Parokya ni Edgar for their track called "Rosas," filming limited series "The Goodbye Girl" together, and working on a new fashion campaign.   


The two are playing Cupid this Valentine’s season for Penshoppe's new campaign, sharing a style guide to create the perfect couple OOTDs (outfits of the day) and matching moments. 


Both as actors and as a couple, Ronnie and Loisa are no strangers to events and special occasions. They know exactly when to dress up, dress down, and most importantly – dress to match. 


Loisa shared some cute tips. "The best time to match is when you’re celebrating – anniversaries, milestones, birthdays, and the like. Ang saya balikan ng mga ganoong moments in photos or videos tapos makikita niyo ‘yung effort that you both put into celebrating and complementing each other." 


Ronnie added, "Gusto ko ‘yung nagma-match tuwing may event, because it’s one way of showing that you are there as a team, na nandoon kayo para sa isa’t isa to support and cheer each other on."


According to LoiNie, color and dress code are key. 


Ronnie said, "Agree on the color palette and on the dress code – if casual ba or formal. Madali na gumawa ng isang buong look that complements each other’s outfits when you agree on those two things."


Loisa then added, "Pareho naming gusto ‘yung earth tones, which are perfect for when you want to match because they’re all complementary." 


Another couple style tip they swear by is "being open to each other’s ideas." 


Loisa says that whenever she runs out of ideas for a look, Ronnie  jumps in to share his – complete with pegs!  


"Minsan nga din we pick each other’s outfits for fun. Pareho kami ni Loisa ng taste in fashion and we’re very honest with each other, kaya hindi kami hirap o ilang magbigay ng advice sa isa’t isa," Ronnie narrated.


"I trust in Ronnie’s judgment and he trusts in mine. We work as a team on and off-screen, kaya I’m comfortable with sharing my ideas and getting his sa lahat ng bagay, including fashion. That’s why it’s so fun to create these matchy moments with Ronnie," Loisa quipped. 


RELATED: Loisa Andalio turns emotional for hardship as unemployed breadwinner


 


 
















 



LOISA ANDALIO
RONNIE ALONTE

















Philstar
























 
    

  • Latest
    • 















Latest














Latest









All-natural Rosy Peel Plus gives you the glow you deserve




 Sponsored 






3 days ago


All-natural Rosy Peel Plus gives you the glow you deserve



3 days ago 


Rosy Peel Plus is an FDA-approved herbal beauty supplement that combines the power of collagen with the benefits of nature...








Fashion and Beauty
fbtw













Valentine's 2022: &lsquo;Salon pampering good for mental health,' doctor couple says on self-love







4 days ago


Valentine's 2022: ‘Salon pampering good for mental health,' doctor couple says on self-love



By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
4 days ago 


“When we talk about wellness kasi, unang iniisip d’yan body. That’s not enough eh," Dr. Ryan stressed.








Fashion and Beauty
fbtw













Virgil Abloh shoes break records, fetch $25 million







4 days ago


Virgil Abloh shoes break records, fetch $25 million



4 days ago 


The sums greatly exceed the initial estimates of Sotheby's, which had started the bidding at $2,000 and had predicted...








Fashion and Beauty
fbtw













Heart Evangelista admits maxing out cards due to designer shopping







5 days ago


Heart Evangelista admits maxing out cards due to designer shopping



By Jan Milo Severo |
5 days ago 


Kapuso actress Heart Evanglista joked about her two-years-to-pay designer bag, fresh from attending the Paris Couture Spring/Summer...








Fashion and Beauty
fbtw













'Men, women abused me': Supermodel Bella Hadid opens up about mental health struggles







5 days ago


'Men, women abused me': Supermodel Bella Hadid opens up about mental health struggles



By Marane A. Plaza |
5 days ago 


Model Bella Hadid opens up about mental health struggles on the new Victoria's Secret podcast titled "VS Voices."








Fashion and Beauty
fbtw













5 beauty hacks for V-Day




By Therese Jamora-Garceau |
5 days ago 


Get ready and look your best for Valentine’s Day with these five simple beauty hacks:








5 days ago
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with