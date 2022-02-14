Valentine's 2022: Ronnie Alonte, Loisa Andalio share tips for great couple OOTDs

MANILA, Philippines — Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte have been together for five years, and during a recent virtual press conference, the two candidly shared how they make their relationship work.

Loisa said, “Hindi siya kailangan laging kilig, sweet. Madaming kailangan para mag-work ang relationship.” Among those that make a relationship work, she said, are “respect,” “compromise,” and “give and take.”

She added, “Basta dapat gusto niyong dalawa mag-work ang relasyon. Pero kung may isang umayaw, 'yun ang malabo.”

Ronnie, meanwhile, shared: “Okay na ako eh. Kuntento na ako sa kanya. Kaya parang ang hirap din na sabihin ko sa kanya or magpaalam ako sa kanya ng ganu'n kasi okay na ako. Kuntento na ako. Once na nakuntento ka, 'yun naman ang importante. Once na nakuntento ka at kumportable ka, wala ka nang hahanapin pang iba."

The reel and real-life couple has been booked and busy this 2022, kicking off the year starring in a trending music video by Filipino rock band Parokya ni Edgar for their track called "Rosas," filming limited series "The Goodbye Girl" together, and working on a new fashion campaign.

The two are playing Cupid this Valentine’s season for Penshoppe's new campaign, sharing a style guide to create the perfect couple OOTDs (outfits of the day) and matching moments.

Both as actors and as a couple, Ronnie and Loisa are no strangers to events and special occasions. They know exactly when to dress up, dress down, and most importantly – dress to match.

Loisa shared some cute tips. "The best time to match is when you’re celebrating – anniversaries, milestones, birthdays, and the like. Ang saya balikan ng mga ganoong moments in photos or videos tapos makikita niyo ‘yung effort that you both put into celebrating and complementing each other."

Ronnie added, "Gusto ko ‘yung nagma-match tuwing may event, because it’s one way of showing that you are there as a team, na nandoon kayo para sa isa’t isa to support and cheer each other on."

According to LoiNie, color and dress code are key.

Ronnie said, "Agree on the color palette and on the dress code – if casual ba or formal. Madali na gumawa ng isang buong look that complements each other’s outfits when you agree on those two things."

Loisa then added, "Pareho naming gusto ‘yung earth tones, which are perfect for when you want to match because they’re all complementary."

Another couple style tip they swear by is "being open to each other’s ideas."

Loisa says that whenever she runs out of ideas for a look, Ronnie jumps in to share his – complete with pegs!

"Minsan nga din we pick each other’s outfits for fun. Pareho kami ni Loisa ng taste in fashion and we’re very honest with each other, kaya hindi kami hirap o ilang magbigay ng advice sa isa’t isa," Ronnie narrated.

"I trust in Ronnie’s judgment and he trusts in mine. We work as a team on and off-screen, kaya I’m comfortable with sharing my ideas and getting his sa lahat ng bagay, including fashion. That’s why it’s so fun to create these matchy moments with Ronnie," Loisa quipped.

RELATED: Loisa Andalio turns emotional for hardship as unemployed breadwinner