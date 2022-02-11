



















































 
























Fashion and Beauty


All-natural Rosy Peel Plus gives you the glow you deserve




Philstar.com
February 11, 2022
 





All-natural Rosy Peel Plus gives you the glow you deserve
Rosy Peel Plus is an FDA-approved herbal beauty supplement that combines the power of collagen with the benefits of nature to give your skin the love it deserves
Photo Release




MANILA, Philippines — The best skin filter is self-care and the best glow is one that comes from within. Balanced diet, wearing sunscreen every day, sleeping well and incorporating a nutrient-filled supplement are the ultimate glow-up habits you can give to yourself on a daily.


When it comes to supplements, you can look at collagen to achieve glowing skin and confidence. Collagen is the protein that’s found in the highest abundance in the human body. Collagen occurs throughout the body, but especially in the skin, bones and connective tissues.


As we grow older, our body’s collagen production starts to slow down and that’s when we start to have fine lines and wrinkles, hyper-pigmentation and other skin conditions associated with aging. Collagen supplements can help skin stay supple, smooth and glowing.






Aside from collagen, Rosy Peel Plus has strawberry and guava extracts, kamias and bignay.

Photo Release








Rosy Peel Plus is an FDA-approved herbal beauty supplement that combines the power of collagen and natural ingredients to give your skin the love it deserves. The main ingredient is strawberry extract, which has anti-aging properties, and is rich in vitamin C, collagen and folic acid.


Moreover, it has guava extract, which minimize wrinkles and dark spots and has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties. Kamias provides relief from swelling and also brightens skin while the berry-like bignay is rich in antioxidants.


The benefits of taking Rosy Peel Plus are not just for aesthetic purposes, although it promises to improve the texture and tone of the skin, brighten dark spots on your skin and give you that much-coveted glow-from-within.


It also protects your body and helps it heal from illnesses and even cuts and wounds, thanks to its vitamin C content.


Rosy Peel Plus is available at leading drugstores such as Mercury Drug and online channels such as Lazada, Shopee, Zalora and Zilingo. You can also get Rosy Peel Plus from Grab Mart and MetroMart for same-day delivery.


 


For more information on how you can be #RosyForYourself with Rosy Peel Plus, follow @rosypeelplus on Instagram, and follow and like /RosyPeelPlus on Facebook.


 

















 



