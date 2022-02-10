Valentine's 2022: â€˜Salon pampering good for mental health,' doctor couple says on self-love





















































 
























Fashion and Beauty


Valentine's 2022: ‘Salon pampering good for mental health,' doctor couple says on self-love




Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
February 10, 2022 | 1:09pm
 





Functional Medicine practitioners Dr. Candy Drilon-Dalman and Dr. Ryan Em Dalman in Culture Salon, open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily in W Global Center, 9th Ave. corner 30th St., Taguig City.
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo




MANILA, Philippines — Despite her busy schedule as a doctor, mom and entrepreneur, Functional Medicine practitioner Dr. Candy Drilon-Dalman makes sure to always have time to retouch her hair and nail color.


Without her knowing, her husband, Dr. Ryan Em Dalman, spoke with the owner of the salon she frequents to, to invest as a business partner.



According to Dr. Ryan, he has been thinking of opening a spa, a bar, or a salon business when he encountered Culture Salon in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) High Street. The beauty salon best fits the bill, not only because it shows potential as a business, but also because it is aligned with his and Dr. Candy’s cause of serving people by making them feel good about themselves. The couple believes that feeling good about ourselves is very much needed, especially during this pandemic.


“When we talk about wellness kasi, unang iniisip d’yan body. That’s not enough eh," Dr. Ryan stressed.


"Wellness should be kasama ‘yung mental, emotional, spiritual. Mental health part d’yan eh you help yourself, you’re comfortable with yourself. Whatever gives that you, that’s part of wellness,” Dr. Ryan espoused in a recent exclusive interview with Philstar.com.


According to Dr. Candy, her favorites from Culture Salon are its hair color and nail care services, as well as its Keratin treatments.


She told Philstar.com that her hair used to get “cooked” by chemicals from other salons, which is why she loves that Culture exclusively uses personal care brand Aveda’s botanical products, which are 93% naturally derived, the highest in the industry, said Culture Salon Creative Director Jim Ryan Ros.


Dr. Ryan, likewise, didn’t like the chemical-laden treatments in other salons. Chemicals are among his concerns for losing his hair, but he now relies on Culture’s treatments to maintain a healthy scalp.


“I know it’s part genetics and also partly because of all the chemicals I put in my head,” he said of why he went bald.


“We’re all for wellness, we’re all for natural living. So what better way than to promote wellness through self-love by using close to natural hair products?"


“Our main thrust is everything is plant-based, vegan, cruelty-free, and healthier pampering,” added Ros.


According to him, focusing on little blessings, such as having pampering oneself once in a while at a salon, would keep you going during tough times like the pandemic.


“Just focus on the little blessings because that will keep you going and keep your team motivated at all times because they are who you can rely on especially during hard times. And of course, prayer!”


MENTAL HEALTH PROBLEM

















Philstar

























    

Recommended














 

 






































