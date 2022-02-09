V-Day OOTDs and gift items curated by Heart

Home is where the Heart is: Home pieces from Pottery Barn, Tea Scented Candles from TWG Tea.

MANILA, Philippines — It’s definitely Heart’s month over at the SSI Group’s online shopping destination Trunc.ph with its special guest, Heart Evangelista-Escudero.

Swoon over her iconic style and effortless elegance as the fashion icon is taking over the multi-branded e-commerce luxury site featuring her favorite products from Trunc, Trunc Show, Trunc at Home, and PowderRoom. Cop her OOTDs, home hacks, makeup must-haves, and more by tuning in on Trunc.ph, while taking advantage of exclusive promos and discounts for the month of February.

Take it from heart

It’s time to bring on your A-game as you face another year with refreshed confidence — starting with a memorable Valentine’s date. Tune in to Heart’s Instagram account to catch her V-Day OOTD featuring her top fashion picks.

Boasting over 100 of the world’s most coveted brands, you can find all your must-haves for a romantic evening in just one online shopping destination.

With designer brands coming out with so many new ideas and styles for their latest collections, it’s best to consult a style guru with a taste for luxury. Catch Heart’s “This or That” Instagram video highlighting her personal picks from Trunc Show, the site’s home for the world’s most-coveted labels like Saint Laurent, Loewe, Burberry, Tod’s, Hogan, and more.

How about advice for the home? The first lady of Sorsogon surely has a knack for tips and tricks to update your living space. With her curated picks of Trunc At Home items, she shares her top products for maintaining a productive yet stylish space perfect for work and play.

Heart Evangelista-Escudero for PowderRoom at Trunc.

Sometimes looking and feeling fab takes a bit of your favorite eyeliner, blush, or the most striking falsies. Beauty is fun and Heart is taking it up to the next level by accepting a challenge featuring only four products from the PowderRoom, Trunc’s treasure trove for haircare, skincare, makeup, and more.

More content is brewing over at trunc.ph with digital activities including Heart’s Trunc Haul on Feb. 11, 12, and 19.

What’s more, the style icon is dominating Trunc and SSI’s social accounts with fresh new photos for your level-up fashion inspo.

Shop to your heart’s content

Trunc shoppers can get 10 percent off using the voucher code LOVETRUNC from Feb. 1 to March 31. The promo can be used multiple times with no minimum spend required. Meanwhile, customers can take advantage of free-shipping for purchases with a minimum spend of P7,500. This discount is auto-applied upon checkout and can be used multiple times. These promos may be used with other voucher codes for bigger discounts on regular, sale, and markdown items of select brands.

For inquiries, visit www.Trunc.ph or @Trunc.ph on Instagram and Facebook.