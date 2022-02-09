An urban oasis design for the 'new normal'

The dawn of a new year typically signals a period of reevaluation and resolution for many, leading to changes in one’s life, whether temporary or of a more permanent nature, palanggas.

These resolutions could be in the form of small acts like resolving to cut down on time spent in front of the screen or adding more exercise into your daily routines. Or it could be a bit larger like investing in your own home, something which is gaining more appeal with metro dwellers, especially in light of the current health crisis.

With Metro Manila becoming increasingly congested, dahlings, a steady trickle of prospective homeowners have begun looking farther south as a potential area to move into — an urban oasis that’s less populated and provides lots of fresh air.

“Before the pandemic, people wanted to get away from the city and enjoy the cool climate of Tagaytay,” said Audric Leong, CEO of Don Tim Development Corporation (DTDC). “The proximity to the capital was another reason why people flocked to the hilled city.”

After the pandemic hit, however, the reasons for escaping to Tagaytay became much more nuanced. Sheltering within the confines of one’s homes in the metro quickly became constrictive, and when it was deemed that open-air areas were the safest spaces, “the lack of those became even more apparent.”

If there’s anything the pandemic has taught us, it’s that we need to get in touch with nature and the importance of a community within easy reach. As a result, Tagaytay became an even bigger draw for those who desired a sanctuary from the bustling metro but still preferred to stay within a quick drive away from it.

As the CEO of DTDC, one of the first developers in Tagaytay, Leong shared that they foresaw this trend way back in 2016, owing to the rate of growth within the country.

“DTDC is now having a surge of clients wanting to move in or settle their balances so they can enjoy their homes,” Leong enthused. “Tagaytay is the place where everyone dreams of having a home; it is a mark that life is good. Even just the idea of going to Tagaytay is soothing in itself.”

Montebello, DTDC’s expansive residential boutique development along Alfonso, Cavite, is the embodiment of the developer’s mission to give Filipinos access to better homes and communities.

In fact, DTDC introduced two new home models that will rise within the Montebello community.

Daphne: Built to last

The first is Daphne, a single-attached house and lot. Inspired by its name, which symbolizes immortality, it melds practicality and simplicity into a functional and well-planned premium home.

Daphne boasts an Asian tropics vibe. It uses locally available materials for a warm, earthy abode.

Launched in October 2021, Lotus Twins was built specifically with the new normal in mind.

It features open, flexible layouts, allowing for better ventilation, and offers its future residents an efficient use of space. Each twin unit, or half of these duplexes, measures 108 square meters in gross floor area, and has two bedrooms, a kitchen, a living area, as well as toilet and bath. The Lotus Twins also have an Asian contemporary design with wood panels added throughout the home to give the space a warmer, cozier feel.

Daphne and Lotus both have provisions for expansion, to allow growing or extended families to add spaces for a better living experience.

For Daphne, homeowners may turn portions of the rear yard into floor spaces to create either an extended kitchen, living area, den, or even an additional bedroom. As for Lotus, homeowners have the option to purchase the tandem unit and integrate a block out or opening at the common wall.

Residents’ safety is highly valued within Montebello, and each Daphne and Lotus Twins unit comes with a perimeter fence at the sides and rear that affords security without obstructing views.

“Montebello is a very private peaceful community,” Leong shared. “The sunsets are very majestic, as well as the view of Mt. Batulao. We made sure that we created an environment that is very cohesive and not cluttered. For the vibe of the houses, we stuck to the modern country feel of the new normal especially since most of the homeowners we have now are millennials — even as young as 26 years old; gone are the days that (only) retirees and baby boomers purchase.”

Montebello offers more than just homes. Amenities include a clubhouse complex with adult and kiddie swimming pools, full-sized basketball and tennis courts, a children’s playground and other wide-open spaces.

* * *

DTDC is a realestate development firm based in Metro Manila, with residential subdivision projects in Tagaytay City, Alfonso and Silang, Cavite. A family corporation spanning two generations, DTDC is driven by its mission to enhance the quality of Filipino families' lives, offering affordable, functional premium homes and first rate amenities, in prime locations across the Cavite area.

