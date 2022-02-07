



















































 
























Fashion and Beauty


'I used to think I needed to wear makeup to feel pretty': Selena Gomez opens up about self-image




Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
February 7, 2022 | 12:11pm
 





Rare Beauty founder and creator Selena Gomez visits Sephora Times Square on November 4, 2021 in New York City. 
AFP/Getty Images for Rare Beauty/Mike Coppola 




MANILA, Philippines — Actress and singer Selena Gomez shared her thoughts on self-image and beauty with Glamour UK recently.


Despite launching her own makeup line last year, Selena said she doesn't need makeup "to feel pretty."


"Makeup is something to have fun with, but not something you need," she said.


Despite finding success with her own beauty line, Gomez said she no longer sees makeup as a necessity.


During the Glamour UK interview, Selena was asked to give self-care advice to her younger self.


"I'd tell her that makeup is something to have fun with, but not something you need," she said. "I used to think I needed to wear makeup to feel pretty, and I can definitely say that has changed as I've gotten older." 


Gomez also said she keeps her makeup routine "pretty simple" when she's not filming, and values her moisturizer over any other product in her beauty cabinet.


"Hydrated skin is very important to me," she said. 


Gomez launched Rare Beauty in 2020 with the goal of having "open conversations around beauty and mental health," she told Glamour UK. 


RELATED: LIST: Beauty trends that will explode in 2022


 
















 



