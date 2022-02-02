Heart Evangelista quashes tabloid over alleged 'braless' OOTDs

MANILA, Philippines — On January 30, Sunday, tabloid news outlet Bulgar asked its social media followers their opinions on Heart Evangelista’s alleged "braless" outfits during the recent Paris Fashion Week.

The Twitter post said, "Ano'ng sey n'yo, pagrampa ni Heart Evangelista nang walang bra sa Paris Fashion Week?"

The social media post did not sit well with the fashionista.

"You guys should change your vibe," the 36-year-old actress hit back, retweeting Bulgar’s post with her caption.

You guys should change your vibe . https://t.co/1Ur7iC4K6Y — LoveMarie O. Escudero (@heart021485) January 30, 2022

Evangelista’s fans were quick to defend her as well.

Netizen @GonzalesSueza commented on Twitter, "You’re so beautiful po so don’t mind them."

Another one with handle @_clarisse96 said, "You do you ma. Hope you enjoyed the pfw. Take care!"

Netizen @beyondbox026 criticized Bulgar’s post, saying, "HELLO it's 2022 na... Ano na Bulgar? Level up nmn oh... character development din pag may time... JUSKO!!!"

Heart is currently in Paris for Couture Fashion Week 2022, and just recently celebrated her new stint as the new addition to the Chistian Dior family.

