'I was called a pig, cow': Janet Jackson hurt by body shaming, Michael Jackson's teasing

MANILA, Philippines — Music icon Janet Jackson opened up about personal body issues in her recently aired documentary titled "JANET JACKSON."

The Grammy winner, 55, began filming the two-part Lifetime series in 2017 when she invited a production crew to document her "State of the World" tour. The crew stayed with her for a full five years, before finally airing the premiere part of the documentary last January 28.

Amid her personal issues with her body, Janet recalled how her brother Michael Jackson would allegedly call her “names” as a joke.

“There were times when Mike used to tease me and call me names. Pig, horse, slaughter hog and cow,” the five-time Grammy winner shared.

“It wasn’t out of malice on his part at all. Brothers tease sisters, sisters tease brothers and it was just fun and funny. But, then there was somewhere down inside that would hurt when you have someone say ‘you’re too heavy’ even if it was out of love, it affects you.”

The "All for You" singer further shared her body issue struggles.

“I’m an emotional eater, so when I get stressed or something is really bothering me, it comforts me. I did Good Times, and that’s the beginning of having weight issues and the way I looked at myself,” she said.

She also recalled how some acting stints as a child star affected the way she looked at her body. “I was developing at a very young age and I started getting a chest, and they would bind it so I would look more flat-chested.”

In previous years, Janet also shared her relationship with the "King of Pop," telling The Sunday Times in June 2019, “I love it when I see kids emulating him, when adults still listen to his music. It just lets you know the impact that my family has had on the world. I hope I’m not sounding arrogant in any way — I’m just stating what is. It’s really all God’s doing, and I’m just thankful for that.”

