



















































 
























^


 











 















Fashion and Beauty


Pia Wurtzbach stuns in Michael Cinco creations for Harper's Bazaar Vietnam 




Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
January 25, 2022 | 6:34pm
 





Pia Wurtzbach stuns in Michael Cinco creations for Harper's Bazaar VietnamÂ 
Pia Wurtzbach as seen in Harper's Bazaar Vietnam
Harper's Bazaar Vietnam




MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach looks every bit like a queen in a fashion editorial spread for the latest issue of Harper's Bazaar Vietnam.


The beauty queen stunned in five majestic couture creations by Dubai-based Filipino fashion designer extraordinaire Michael Cinco. The set design featured a forest-like aesthetic, with some fog effects that gave off an otherworldly vibe into the shoot.


For the first layout, Pia channeled Cinderella in a dreamy blue ball gown, with silver shimmers. In the next layout, she gave her own take on another Disney princess Belle, with her bright yellow ball gown with cut-out details on the sides of her torso. Very sexy and chic.


For the third layout, Pia donned a white feathery off-shoulder frock with hight slit. She was joined by boyfriend Jeremy Jauncey, who wore a classic suit and tie. 


 








 


Pia also shone in the fourth layout in a canary-colored gown with a bustier accented with fringes in front -- this time posing while lying on the ground.  


And of course, Pia finished strong with an outlandish couture in floral prints, with a Swarovski-encrusted top. 


Pia surely knows how to put a sultry vibe into a royalty-like, high fashion shoot.


RELATED: Heart Evangelista now part of Dior family


 
















 



PIA WURTZBACH

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
    • 















Latest














Latest









Pia Wurtzbach stuns in Michael Cinco creations for Harper's Bazaar Vietnam&nbsp;







1 hour ago


Pia Wurtzbach stuns in Michael Cinco creations for Harper's Bazaar Vietnam 



By Marane A. Plaza |
1 hour ago 


Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach looks every bit like a queen in a fashion editorial spread for the latest...








Fashion and Beauty
fbtw













 Paris Fashion Week opens in mourning for Thierry Mugler







8 hours ago


Paris Fashion Week opens in mourning for Thierry Mugler



8 hours ago 


The haute couture week in Paris opened under a new cloud of mourning on Monday following the death of French designer Thierry...








Fashion and Beauty
fbtw













Fashion designer Thierry Mugler dies aged 73







1 day ago


Fashion designer Thierry Mugler dies aged 73



By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
1 day ago 


Legendary French fashion designer Thierry Mugler died yesterday of "natural causes," according to his agent Jean-Baptiste...








Fashion and Beauty
fbtw













Fashion vlogger Bryanboy hits back on shamers of childless people







3 days ago


Fashion vlogger Bryanboy hits back on shamers of childless people



By Marane A. Plaza |
3 days ago 


Fashion vlogger Bryanboy hit back at netizens who were shaming him for not having a child through a TikTok video.&n...








Fashion and Beauty
fbtw













Louis Vuitton unveils Virgil Abloh's final collection in Paris Fashion Week







3 days ago


Louis Vuitton unveils Virgil Abloh's final collection in Paris Fashion Week



By Marane A. Plaza |
3 days ago 


The final menswear collection of fashion designer Virgil Abloh was presented by Louis Vuitton in the recently held Paris Fashion...








Fashion and Beauty
fbtw













Bally appoints&nbsp;Fil-Am designer&nbsp;Rhuigi Villase&ntilde;or as new creative director







5 days ago


Bally appoints Fil-Am designer Rhuigi Villaseñor as new creative director



By Marane A. Plaza |
5 days ago 


Swiss luxury fashion house Bally has just appointed Filipino-American fashion designer Rhuigi Villaseñor...








Fashion and Beauty
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with