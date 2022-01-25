Pia Wurtzbach stuns in Michael Cinco creations for Harper's Bazaar VietnamÂ 

Pia Wurtzbach stuns in Michael Cinco creations for Harper's Bazaar Vietnam

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach looks every bit like a queen in a fashion editorial spread for the latest issue of Harper's Bazaar Vietnam.

The beauty queen stunned in five majestic couture creations by Dubai-based Filipino fashion designer extraordinaire Michael Cinco. The set design featured a forest-like aesthetic, with some fog effects that gave off an otherworldly vibe into the shoot.

For the first layout, Pia channeled Cinderella in a dreamy blue ball gown, with silver shimmers. In the next layout, she gave her own take on another Disney princess Belle, with her bright yellow ball gown with cut-out details on the sides of her torso. Very sexy and chic.

For the third layout, Pia donned a white feathery off-shoulder frock with hight slit. She was joined by boyfriend Jeremy Jauncey, who wore a classic suit and tie.

Pia also shone in the fourth layout in a canary-colored gown with a bustier accented with fringes in front -- this time posing while lying on the ground.

And of course, Pia finished strong with an outlandish couture in floral prints, with a Swarovski-encrusted top.

Pia surely knows how to put a sultry vibe into a royalty-like, high fashion shoot.

