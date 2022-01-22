Fashion vlogger Bryanboy hits back on shamers of childless people

MANILA, Philippines — Fashion vlogger Bryanboy hit back at netizens who were shaming him for not having a child through a TikTok video.

Braynboy shared some random comments and messages he has received from netizens on TikTok.

"'Di ka lang magkakaron ng anak," a netizen said.

Another one read, "Hindi ka makakarelate sa happiness na may anak. I'm poor but I'm happy being single mom and more."

The influencer, whose real name is Bryan Grey Yambao, then responded through a video.

"So mananalo ka lang talaga sa buhay kapag may anak ka? Pasensiya na po kung ako yung talunan," he said.

"So mahirap ka na nga tapos wala ka namang asawa pero may anak ka. Pero masaya ka. Well, I'm happy for you. Happiness mo iyan. Ayoko agawin iyan sa iyo. Ikaw naman, hindi ka makaka-relate sa buhay ng may asawa, masaya ang trabaho, living my dream job at may pera ako sa bangko. Kahit wala akong anak, masaya ako. Pero hindi kita ide-demand na maka-relate sa akin kasi happiness ko iyan," he added.

He then pointed out, "Paano yung mga taong madaming pangarap pero walang anak, pero natutupad nila yung mga pangarap nila sa sarili niya? Paano naman yung mga taong mga walang anak pero nagtatrabaho sila 'tapos nagkakayod, tinitipid nila yung mga pera nila, naiipon sa bangko?"

"E, paano naman yung mga taong may anak, pero hindi nila nababayaran yung mga pangangailangan ng anak nila? Anong gagawin ninyo? Manghihingi kayo ng pera sa barangay captain, ganun? Pupunta ba kayo sa office ni mayor, luluhod panghingi ng bayad sa ospital?" he also asked.

Toward the end of the video, Bryanboy said, "I only want the best for all the children out there. I wish you all the best."

Recently dubbed as TikTok's favorite "ninang", Bryanboy has been sharing his strong opinions on TikTok on unconventional topics like choosing not to have a child, and opting not to have a personal assistant.

He has been sharing fashion content from his front row appearances in major runway shows in Paris and Milan, to his collaborations with luxury brands like Fendi, Dior and Prada. His series of "Today was the worst" videos on Instagram and TikTok has also been applauded for its humor, as he "upgrades everyday experiences."

Bryanboy is one of the country's pioneers in fashion blogging. Now based in Sweden, he is known as the social media correspondent of "America's Next Top Model". He served on the panel of Cycles 19 and 20 in the reality model search hosted by Tyra Banks.

Currently, Bryanboy produces short videos for his 2.7 million followers on TikTok.