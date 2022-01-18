Kim Kardashian to rebrand KKW to SKKN

(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 6, 2019 US media personality Kim Kardashian West arrives to attend the amfAR Gala New York at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Pop culture icon Kim Kardashian West said July 1, 2019 that she will change the name of her new "Kimono" line of underwear after being accused of cultural appropriation. Kardashian sparked a social media storm last week when she unveiled the new line, with some in Japan accusing her of disrespecting the traditional outfit. Following the backlash, Kardashian announced on Twitter and Instagram on Monday that she would change the name."When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind," Kardashian said."My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name," she said.

MANILA, Philippines — With various successful ventures in fashion and beauty under her belt, it’s safe to say that Kim Kardashian is more than just a gorgeous face. After all, she has made shapewear a true fashion necessity with her SKIMS brand, and has made contour a pop culture phenomenon with her cosmetics brand KKW.

As one who’s mastered the business and art of branding and marketing, seems like the reality TV star turned entrepreneur has gotten some business tricks under her sleeve. In July 2021, Kim first announced on Instagram her vision to rebrand her beauty company KKW.

In an Instagram post, Kim shared, “On August 1st at midnight we will be shutting down the KKWBeauty.com site so that we can come back to you under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look,” read a statement from Kardashian. “I’m excited to continue to develop and expand my product range and for you to finally be able to experience it the way that I have always envisioned.”

A source close to Kardashian confirmed that the rebranding is not at all about dropping the “W” from the brand’s name, relating the deal with her filing for divorce from hip hop superstar Kanye West last year.

“Kim is still Kim Kardashian West and has not changed her legal name,” the source said. “The rebrand has been in the works for some time. Kanye actually helped Kim come up with the new name and the packaging. The innovative formulas and even the shopping experience of being able to shop all categories in beauty and cosmetics under one brand, one website has always been Kim’s vision from the beginning. She is incredibly excited about this next phase.”

Kim is creating an entirely new beauty concept called SKKN.

If we’re basing everything on the original trademark filing, SKKN is reportedly going to include a full roster of “skin care, hair care, nail care, and supplements categories," plus “skin and hair tools, fragrance, as well as home products.” SKKN is going to be “a completely new brand with new formulas.”

Currently, KKW Beauty is tied up in ongoing litigation, which sees its manufacturer Seed Beauty suing minority stakeholder Coty Inc. for sharing trade secrets. Coty Inc. also holds a majority stake in Kim’s sister, Kylie Jenner’s makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics.