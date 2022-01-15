John Legend launches shoe collection

MANILA, Philippines — International singer John Legend partnered with Sperry to design and introduce a new capsule collection of men’s footwear.

The two styles, the Signature Boat Shoe and the Commodore Boot, are an evolution of the classic Sperry silhouette. Each is designed to complement and reflect John Legend’s personal style, featuring luxe suedes and leathers, soft lambskin linings and Vibram soles. Design details inspired by John Legend such as a keyboard-print on the footbed, quotes by the musician printed on the inside of the tongue and subtle hand-stitched JL branding can be found throughout the collection.

"It's been such a pleasure working with Sperry over the past couple years,” John said.

“I had been curating my favorite shoe styles from Sperry’s current assortment, and it's so exciting to embark on this next chapter: designing my first capsule collection with Sperry. The styles are based on some of my favorite classic silhouettes from Sperry's wonderful heritage, infused with my own personal style and sensibilities. They're the kinds of shoes that will add a touch of freshness and sophistication to your look. I look forward to wearing these shoes myself, and I am so proud to present them to the world,” he added.

The Sperry x John Legend Signature Boat Shoe takes the brand’s iconic Authentic Original to the next level. Part loafer, part boat shoe, this sleek deconstructed style comes in butter soft suede and offers a pared-down aesthetic with no hardware or shoelace eyelets. Instead, laser cut details suggest the traditional 360 lacing which is a signature element of Sperry’s classic boat shoes. A fixed lace detail on the tongue allows for easy slip on and off.

The Sperry x John Legend Commodore Boot plays off of the brand’s best-selling chukka and raises the height to complement John’s weekend wear. This style is made with Sperry’s PLUSHWAVE technology, and the shoe is extremely light and extra comfortable.