John Legend launches shoe collection




Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 15, 2022 | 1:44pm
 





International singer John Legend
MANILA, Philippines — International singer John Legend partnered with Sperry to design and introduce a new capsule collection of men’s footwear. 


The two styles, the Signature Boat Shoe and the Commodore Boot, are an evolution of the classic Sperry silhouette. Each is designed to complement and reflect John Legend’s personal style, featuring luxe suedes and leathers, soft lambskin linings and Vibram soles. Design details inspired by John Legend such as a keyboard-print on the footbed, quotes by the musician printed on the inside of the tongue and subtle hand-stitched JL branding can be found throughout the collection.


"It's been such a pleasure working with Sperry over the past couple years,” John said. 


The Sperry x John Legend Signature Boat Shoe takes the brand’s iconic Authentic Original to the next level. Part loafer, part boat shoe, this sleek deconstructed style comes in butter soft suede and offers a pared-down aesthetic with no hardware or shoelace eyelets. Instead, laser cut details suggest the traditional 360 lacing which is a signature element of Sperry’s classic boat shoes. A fixed lace detail on the tongue allows for easy slip on and off.



