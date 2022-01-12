Kendall Jenner responds to basher of alleged 'inappropriate' wedding guest attire

In this image posted on her friend's Instagram on January 2022, Kendall Jenner is enjoying her friend Lauren Perez's wedding.

MANILA, Philippines — Model Kendall Jenner responded to critics of her attire at the recent wedding of her friend Lauren Perez.

Kendal wore a revealing black Monot dress in Lauren’s wedding in Miami last November 2021.

Lauren posted photos of the celebration last week in her Instagram account.

"Greatest night of 2021. Happy New Year everyone!!!" she wrote.

An Instagram user commented on Lauren’s post, saying Kendall’s outfit was inappropriate.

"Inappropriate outfit at wedding Kendall Jenner I'm embarrassed for you. #cringe," the netizen wrote.

Lauren replied with, "Tell em! She looked stunning and I loved it!"

Kendall replied on Lauren’s comment, saying that the bride approved her outfit.

"Obvi asked for your approval in advance too! We love a beach wedding," Kendall said.

