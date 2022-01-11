Kate Middleton marks 40th birthday with release of 3 regal portraits

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, in a series of new photographs released by Kensington Palace on the occasion of her 40th birthday on Jan. 9, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, is probably one of the most photographed women today—with her every fashion statement very much documented by the media worldwide. That's why there's a special charm and extra appeal when the duchess herself officially shares some photos of herself from a studio photoshoot, showcasing her effortless beauty and fashion sense.

In celebration of her 40th birthday, three regally glam photos of the duchess have been released on the official Instagram page of the Kensington Palace.



According to the official post, the three stunning portraits are going to be "shown in the community in three meaningful places: Berkshire, St Andrews, and Anglesey, as part of the [National Portrait Gallery] nationwide ‘Coming Home’ exhibition, ahead of the Gallery reopening in 2023."

In an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera, photographer Paolo Roversi shared that the portraits were taken in November at London's Kew Gardens. He said that Prince William and the couple's three children — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — even helped pick one of the photos that would be shared with the world.

Each of the three pictures shows a "different side" of Kate, Roversi revealed.



The black-and-white image where she sits in a traditional side profile pose was seen in many royal portraits over the years, meant to show how she "is regal and has a maturity that goes beyond her age, and the white dress dampens the seriousness of an effigy."

Meanwhile, the photo of Kate in a red one-shoulder gown in color is "a little more glamorous."



Her family's fave is the close-up shot of Kate smiling in a one-shoulder dress with her hair swept over her shoulders, described by Roversi as "where a carefree girl returns."

Roversi said he wanted to keep the portraits "contemporary" by using "only natural light, little makeup and no hairstyle."

Kate is seen wearing three different looks by fashion designer Alexander McQueen, as well as jewelry from both the collections of Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana