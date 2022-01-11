



















































 
























Fashion and Beauty


Future Catriona Gray? 12-year-old Kendra Kramer stuns in a fashion shoot




Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
January 11, 2022 | 4:16pm
 





Kendra Kramer
Composite photos of 12-year-old social media star Kendra Kramer, daughter of actress Chesca and former PBA player Doug.
@teamrainxem, @dougkramer, @chekakramer on Instagram




MANILA, Philippines — Social media star Kendra Kramer is every bit the beauty queen in the making as she stunned fans in a fashion photoshoot posted on her Instagram page.


Styled by celebrity stylists Rainier Dagala, Em Millan and Rioloza Camantigue, the child star is said to have a resemblance to Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.








 




 


 






 





 






 


 


 






 


 






 


 


 








 


 




The eldest of actress Chesca Kramer and athlete Doug Kramer donned a white feathery adornment, giving the images a a high-fashion vibe.


The Kramer family, also known as #TeamKramer, has been sharing their family life on YouTube and Facebook for years.  Kendra has been watched by millions on social media growing up alongside her siblings Scarlet and Gavin even before “vlogging” became a thing.


In a separate Instagram post, Kendra’s father shared another photo from the shoot.


“No one in this world can love you more than me. I love you @kramer.kendra,” Doug wrote in the post.








 




 


 






 





 






 


 


 






 


 






 


 


 








 


 




With her straight long hair and gorgeous features, Kendra looked even more like Catriona in the second photo. The pictures have immediately gone viral, with netizens commenting that the 12-year-old can be a future Catriona.


The photos were taken by fashion photographer Jerick Sanchez.


 
















 



CATRIONA GRAY
CHESCA KRAMER
DOUG KRAMER
KENDRA KRAMER

















Future Catriona Gray? 12-year-old Kendra Kramer stuns in a fashion shoot







