Give a G-Shock this Christmas: 8 watches to shop at newly opened store

Perfect for your holiday shopping and gift-giving, the first-ever company-owned G-Shock retail store has opened in the country, located on the ground floor of Venice Grand Canal Mall in McKinley Hill, Taguig City. Celebrity Domique Roque attended as special guest along with invited media and influencers.

MANILA, Philippines — With just a few days before Christmas, many are still doing last-minute shopping of gifts for their loved ones and not to mention, their eager inaanaks.

Whether you’re running out of ideas, or you’re undecided from many options, all you need is time—rather timepieces to be exact. Perfect for your holiday shopping and gift-giving, the first-ever company-owned G-Shock retail store has opened in the country, located on the ground floor of Venice Grand Canal Mall in McKinley Hill, Taguig City.

Here are top picks from the newly opened G-Shock store for that special someone in your life. Whoever it may be, there’s surely a G-Shock watch to match his or her lifestyle.

For your manly man

For the man in your life who exudes manliness in everything that he does—like your dad, bro or boyfriend—he deserves a watch to match.

The perfect timepiece of choice is GST-B100 from the G-STEEL lineup. It speaks toughness in chronograph performance in analog format. It comes in analog dials that still boast G-Shock level shock resistance. Other functions include Tough Solar in combination with CASIO original power saving technology for a stable supply of power, high brightness LED light illumination, and dual dial World Time.

This model is also already equipped with Bluetooth® for smartphone connectivity.

Price starts at P 24,940.

For your sporty GF/BFF

Then there is the woman in your life whose choices and preferences are gender-breaking and on the manly or sporty side. It can be a bit hard to look for gifts that suit her style. With G-Shock Women watches, it will be easy to give your girlfriend or BFF something that she’ll totally love in form and function.

The GM-S5600 Series blends elegance and casualness with its iconic square metal-covered bezel and case that have mirror finishes. It comes in classy colorways of pink gold, champagne gold and silver. Most importantly, it provides shock resistance in a smaller size for a lightweight and comfortable fit to the wrist.

For an option that’s slimmer yet bolder, check out the GM-S2100. This mid-sized G-Shock is a metal-clad octagonal take on the original iconic design. Forged in stainless steel with a rounded hairline finish, the strong bezel says super style all the way. The dial, flattened for slimness, is treated with ion plating color and mirrored indexes to add shimmery depth.

Price starts at 12,290 for GM-S5600 and at 15,320 for GM-S2100.

For your fitness buddy

Do you have a fitness buddy who never fails in motivating you to achieve your goals? Then it’s time you also reward him or her with the latest addition in G-SQUAD lineup of sports watches.

The newest GBD-100 is now equipped with Bluetooth® capability that allows continuous connection with a smartphone. It’s a great watch for running as it links with the phone’s GPS for quicker calibration of distance measurements. It’s also packed with standard features such as step tracker, interval timer, lap time measurement, and calories burned measurement.

For a different kind of active friend who loves to go to the water, you may consider GBX-100. This is also a smart watch from the G-LIDE lineup, which is a favorite choice among the world's top surfers.

These new models come with the ability to display information required by surfers (high tide and low tide times and levels), and to use a phone application for simple selection of one of approximately 3,300 locations around the globe.

Price starts at P8,980 for GBD-100, while GBX-100 starts at P10,690.

For your on-the-go friend/relative

Now this pick is for your friend or anyone in your family who is always on the go as it can be worn tough environments and as street fashion items as well.

The GA-900, one of the best-selling models of G-Shock, now comes in a new lineup that features an industrial design motif. Resembling the shape of a nut, the 10-sided bezel is secured by four screws for a tough and rugged look.

In terms of timekeeping, it combines analog hands along with a digital display for the ultimate operational ease. Meanwhile, the band connection and all buttons have checkered surfaces that prevent slipping and contribute to operational efficiency.

Price starts at P 8,370.

Bonus. For your fashionista inaanak or niece

Of course, a goddaughter or niece will not be missing on your Christmas list. Level up your gift this year with an iconic Baby-G.

In time for their vacations this summer (manifesting better days ahead), you can choose DW-520, which is water resistant up to 200 meters. These models are a great choice for wear on the beach, around the pool, or other locations where water is present. It combines popular square design with a matte monotone finish on the case and band.

Another cool option is the BA-130, which is a compact version of the iconic G-Shock design. The colors of the white and pink models combine with the metallic hues of the face parts for a bright and refreshing look.

Price starts at 8,980.

The newly opened G-Shock store carries the best-selling GM-2100 Series, Full Metal Series, G-Grey Skeleton Series, along with the G-Squad, G-Steel, G-Shock MTG, G-Shock Women lineups. It also offers other Casio brands such as Baby-G, Sheen and Edifice.

The brand recognizes the improvement of the country’s situation during the pandemic and has taken on the opportunity to bring high quality and premium watches closer to everyone.

“Because of the support of our loyal consumers, we have finally opened the doors to our first company-owned store in the country. We are very enthusiastic to bring our wide range of G-Shock watches to more Filipinos,” CSC Time Inc. Retail Manager Primrose Condez said at the store opening and blessing.

The small event was attended by special celebrity guest Dominic Roque, along with invited media and influencers. — PHOTOS BY EC TOLEDO