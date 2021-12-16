Haute holidays: Liza Soberano, Lesha, Zephanie share fashion hacks

MANILA, Philippines — Back in 2017, Vogue named Liza Soberano as “style star to watch” and to this day, the actress still enjoys sharing her new fashion hacks to her fans and followers.

“I like how being in showbiz lets me experiment with different types of looks. Each role or pictorial has its own style and I enjoy getting lost in the role or theme of the shoot. But if I were to name my personal style, it would be feminine with a modern touch,” Liza said in her Vogue interview.

“My looks are usually a mix of influences but what ties them all together is my personality. That’s what carries the outfit. I believe that if you love what you’re wearing and you feel confident in it, you will look stylish,” Soberano added.

Recently, the star mentioned that one of her current style secrets is having a wide collection of accessories. The right pair of glasses, bag, or jewelry can help make an outfit. Lately, Soberano has added a new accessory to her OOTDs (outfits of the day): a smartphone. A mobile phone that people use for its function more than its form can now be an accent piece fashion-wise, according to Soberano.

“These days, smartphones are an extension of one’s style and says so much about the owner. For me, the type of person who owns a Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is someone who’s sophisticated and confident in who she is but is not afraid to try something new. The smartphone’s shape and colors are definitely for the risk-taker,” the actress shared.

“I love connecting with my followers on social media. Sharing my life with them through photos, stories, and videos is my way of thanking them for their support."

Lesha

Electropop artist Lesha loves statement shoes like Crocs because it suits her girly streetwear personal style.

"I think Crocs could go with anything as long as you pick the right colors to match with your outfit. I think a really good combination would be a monochrome and then your Crocs would be a different color or the same color of what you're wearing and then you can pair it with a lot of different Jibbitz (charms)," shared Lesha, who dons her Crocs both indoors and outdoors, especially for the beach or malling.

She goes for clogs for added height.

Her style tip: "If you want to show your statement shoes, wear a short outfit!"

Zephanie

"If I'm going to describe it, it's gonna be sweet, very simple lang," Idol Philippines grand winner Zephanie described her personal style in a Philstar.com exclusive.

But now, Zephanie said that like anyone in the Gen Z, she loves to experiment with different styles.

Hence, she complements her colorful but classic and simple wardrobe with statement footwear like Crocs with platforms.

"This is what I actually like kasi mas nadadagdagan 'yung height ko at bagay s'ya sa lahat," she said of her "sole mate."

According to her, she goes for classic white Crocs because it serves as a good canvas for her favorite Jibbitz charms: Snoopy and ramen!

"I believe Crocs is the kind of footwear that you can wear with any kind of outfit so just be yourself," she advised.

"For holidays, wear something na bagay sa lahat. Like kung pipili kayo... Piliin n'yo 'yung magagamit n'yo and babagay sa lahat."

