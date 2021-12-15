



































































 




   







   















Fashion and Beauty

                        
A fab birthday celebration and jewelry exhibit

                        

                        
December 15, 2021 | 12:00am
                        

                        


                        
                        
A fab birthday celebration and jewelry exhibit
Marieliese Evaristo, Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, Luis Cocoy Cordoba, Rep. Camille Villar and Carlo Evaristo
Photos by Alex Van Hagen powered by MAC Center

                        

                           
Boutique owner Marieliese Saldaña Evaristo celebrated her birthday with an intimate gathering-cum-exhibit featuring the works of her artist/jewelry designer son Carlo Evaristo at the Ayala Alabang home of fabulous interior designer Luis Cocoy Cordoba.



Carlo, who trained at the New York Fashion Institute of Technology, featured his handmade one-of-a-kind jewelry creations. Made of semi-precious stones, his “Matador and Women” series comes in rich and vibrant colors.



Guests were former President and Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, the young and brilliant Las Piñas Rep. Camille Villar, St. Peter Life Plan chairman Mildred Vitangcol, Becky Garcia and husband Dr. George Sarakinis, businesswoman Emmy Gonzalez with daughter Andrea, MRRD Women’s Sector chair Chuchi Villar, Marissa Fenton, furniture maker Gela Cornellisen and Joanne Matschuck.



Vantisquero Classico Chardonay and Red Wine Cabernet Sauvignon Chilean wine, provided by Lorraine Evaristo’s Manila Premier Wine, overflowed. The drinks were complemented by the sumptuous Japanese spread created by chef Noel Hizon.







Gov. Baby Ortiz, Irene and Carlos Montemayor







It was a double celebration as Carlo had a successful sale of his semi-precious jewelry. Congratulations, Carlo!



Adhering to safety protocols, the celebrant had only few guests. The way it should these days, palanggas.







Gerard Ramirez, Gel Cornelissen, Marissa Fenton and Joanne Matschuck






                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

