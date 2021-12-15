



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Fashion and Beauty

                        
Winning timepieces by Bulgari

                        

                        
Therese Jamora-Garceau - The Philippine Star
December 15, 2021 | 12:00am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Winning timepieces by Bulgari
Golden moment: The Bulgari Octo Finissimo Perpetual Calendar won the Aiguille d’Or Grand Prix at the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève.

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Bulgari won the most prestigious prize of all, the “Aiguille d'Or” Grand Prix (or “best in show”), at the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) on Nov. 4. With four watches nominated by the jury for the final round of voting, the high distinction was awarded to the Octo Finissimo Perpetual Calendar, famed for the extreme thinness initiated by Bulgari since 2014.



Since that year, the Finissimo line has profoundly disrupted the codes of classicism by exploring ultra-miniaturization in the automatic movement, as well as the minute repeater, chronograph and tourbillon, resulting in the slimmest watch in the world.



The 14th GPHG award went to Jean-Christophe Babin, the only CEO in the watchmaking industry to have won two Aiguilles d’Or for two different major companies (first in 2012 for the TAG Heuer Mikrogirder, then the second this year for the Octo Finissimo Perpetual Calendar), demonstrating his continuous engagement with innovation and rule-breaking.



With 408 components interacting within the extremely slender 5.80 mm case, the development of the 2.75 mm calibre required movement-design engineers of the Manufacture in Le Sentier to devise new solutions, such as the use of a micro-rotor and optimal use of space between the components without reducing their dimensions.



Two versions — in titanium and platinum — enable the owner to read the time without worrying about having to adjust the indications before February 2100, a leap year that will require the adjustment of the functions by his or her descendants.







Watch what happens: MB&F x Bulgari present the Flying T-Allegra.







Those magnificent flying machines



When Bulgari’s product creation executive director, Fabrizio Buonamassa Stigliani, encountered MB&F’s founder and creative director, Maximilian Büsser, the outcome was the FlyingT Allegra, an unexpected feminine creation.



It’s an unlikely connection: the Rome-based maison born in 2005 is known for its love of cabochon-cut colored gems in jewelry watch creations. The choice to revisit MB&F's Legacy Machine FlyingT was thus both natural and logical.



In its name, the “T” is the initial of Max Büsser's wife, Tiffany, as well as for the diamond-set flying Tourbillon. The hours and minutes dial is set at a 50-degree angle so that the owner of the FlyingT Allegra is the only one who can read the time.



The case-back reveals a sun-shaped oscillating weight; the barrel ensures a generous 100-hour power reserve made possible by the reduction in the number of gears. A sapphire crystal dome tops this 3D assembly.



Bulgari entirely redesigned the case, giving it a futuristic and opulent profile matched by those of the colored stones. The cinematic flying tourbillon is a visually stunning example of the rotating escapement. Flying tourbillons are normally anchored only at their base, but the Legacy Machine FlyingT breaks free of this limit and confidently displays its flying tourbillon in all its glory.







Another icon and classic; Bulgari's sinuous Serpenti watch







* * *



Bulgari has two shops in the Philippines. One is located at The Shoppes at Solaire in Parañaque City; and another is in Greenbelt 3, Ayala Center, Makati.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      BULGARI
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Winning timepieces by Bulgari
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
Winning timepieces by Bulgari


                              

                                                                  By Therese Jamora-Garceau |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Bulgari won the most prestigious prize of all, the “Aiguille d'Or” Grand Prix (or “best in show”),...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The secret behind effective Korean skincare: Inner beauty
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 hours ago

                              
                              
The secret behind effective Korean skincare: Inner beauty


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
One hit category within health functional foods is what Koreans call “Inner Beauty,” which are also known as “beauty...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines' Tracy Maureen Perez secures Miss World 2021 Top 30 spot, stuns in goddess national costume
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
10 hours ago

                              
                              
Philippines' Tracy Maureen Perez secures Miss World 2021 Top 30 spot, stuns in goddess national costume


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
After winning Group 11's head-to-head challenge, Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez also won the knockout round...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Gandang&rsquo; Miss Universe: Beatrice Luigi Gomez&rsquo;s crowning glory secrets revealed
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
11 hours ago

                              
                              
‘Gandang’ Miss Universe: Beatrice Luigi Gomez’s crowning glory secrets revealed


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
From Miss Universe Philippines to 70th Miss Universe in Israel, Miss Universe 2021 Top 5 finalist Beatrice Luigi Gomez has...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I cried while hugging my mama': Filipino designer upon winning Miss Universe 2021 Best in National Costume
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
12 hours ago

                              
                              
'I cried while hugging my mama': Filipino designer upon winning Miss Universe 2021 Best in National Costume


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipino designer John Kennedy Gaspar was inspired by "Mmanwa", a traditional Nigerian masquerade designed for ceremonial...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Must-have Olay serums to include in your skin care regimen
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
13 hours ago

                              
                              
Must-have Olay serums to include in your skin care regimen


                              

                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
With all the things you must skip, your glowing skin should not be one of them. With Olay serums, you can target your skin...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with