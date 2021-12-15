Winning timepieces by Bulgari

MANILA, Philippines — Bulgari won the most prestigious prize of all, the “Aiguille d'Or” Grand Prix (or “best in show”), at the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) on Nov. 4. With four watches nominated by the jury for the final round of voting, the high distinction was awarded to the Octo Finissimo Perpetual Calendar, famed for the extreme thinness initiated by Bulgari since 2014.

Since that year, the Finissimo line has profoundly disrupted the codes of classicism by exploring ultra-miniaturization in the automatic movement, as well as the minute repeater, chronograph and tourbillon, resulting in the slimmest watch in the world.

The 14th GPHG award went to Jean-Christophe Babin, the only CEO in the watchmaking industry to have won two Aiguilles d’Or for two different major companies (first in 2012 for the TAG Heuer Mikrogirder, then the second this year for the Octo Finissimo Perpetual Calendar), demonstrating his continuous engagement with innovation and rule-breaking.

With 408 components interacting within the extremely slender 5.80 mm case, the development of the 2.75 mm calibre required movement-design engineers of the Manufacture in Le Sentier to devise new solutions, such as the use of a micro-rotor and optimal use of space between the components without reducing their dimensions.

Two versions — in titanium and platinum — enable the owner to read the time without worrying about having to adjust the indications before February 2100, a leap year that will require the adjustment of the functions by his or her descendants.

Watch what happens: MB&F x Bulgari present the Flying T-Allegra.

Those magnificent flying machines

When Bulgari’s product creation executive director, Fabrizio Buonamassa Stigliani, encountered MB&F’s founder and creative director, Maximilian Büsser, the outcome was the FlyingT Allegra, an unexpected feminine creation.

It’s an unlikely connection: the Rome-based maison born in 2005 is known for its love of cabochon-cut colored gems in jewelry watch creations. The choice to revisit MB&F's Legacy Machine FlyingT was thus both natural and logical.

In its name, the “T” is the initial of Max Büsser's wife, Tiffany, as well as for the diamond-set flying Tourbillon. The hours and minutes dial is set at a 50-degree angle so that the owner of the FlyingT Allegra is the only one who can read the time.

The case-back reveals a sun-shaped oscillating weight; the barrel ensures a generous 100-hour power reserve made possible by the reduction in the number of gears. A sapphire crystal dome tops this 3D assembly.

Bulgari entirely redesigned the case, giving it a futuristic and opulent profile matched by those of the colored stones. The cinematic flying tourbillon is a visually stunning example of the rotating escapement. Flying tourbillons are normally anchored only at their base, but the Legacy Machine FlyingT breaks free of this limit and confidently displays its flying tourbillon in all its glory.

Another icon and classic; Bulgari's sinuous Serpenti watch

