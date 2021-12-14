Philippines' Tracy Maureen Perez secures Miss World 2021 Top 30 spot, stuns in goddess national costume

MANILA, Philippines — After winning Group 11's head-to-head challenge, Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez also won the knockout round against Miss World Mexico 2021 Karolina Vidales to secure a spot in the Top 30, as one of the four finalists in the said fast-track challenge.

The knockout challenge was represented by all the winners from the pairings of the 16 groups. These included Nepal, Paraguay, Venezuela, Botswana, Cameroon, Cote D'Ivoire, Nicaragua, and the Philippines.

After the knockout round, four finalists were given secured spots in the semifinal round - Misses Nepal, Paraguay, Cameroon, and the Philippines.

The 16 candidates were each given two minutes to, first, deliver and covey the purpose of their advocacy projects and, second, to deliver a speech if chosen to be the spokesperson for Puerto Rico's tourism efforts.

And Tracy did a splendid job!

"Bienvenido a Puerto Rico! Soy Tracy, enamorada su pais Caribbeño!

"The very first time I landed here was two or three weeks ago. And I was looking for my luggages because I have 10, from the Philippines. I didn't know anyone, I didn't know who to contact, nor how to contact anyone.

"Lo and behold! This Puerto Ricqueña looked at me, smiled at me, approached me and said, 'Hello! Where are you from? Do you need anything? Do you need Internet because I have some that I can share with you.

"And I was blown away! You see, the best places in the world don't really need the most amazing and the most beautiful sceneries. They just have to have the best people. But you know what? Puerto Rico has both! From the white sand beaches to the abundant rainforests, the culture, the food, and the people, Puerto Rico has it all! It took me 40 hours to get here, but it was the best 40 hours of my life and I'll do it all over again just to be here!"

Tracy also unveiled her national costume, designed by fellow Cebuano Axel Que, who also designed Miss Universe 2021 Top 5 finalist Beatrice Luigi Gomez's national costume.

"MAYARI — Moon Goddess and daughter of Bathala. Hailed as the most beautiful deity, she has complete dominion of the world at night. The moon has been revered as a celestial being by most ancient civilizations in antiquity. Apart from its mysterious allure, it has also been though to have great cosmic influence on the mortal realm," she explained the concept behind her national costume.



"My rendition incorporated a lot of traditional forms as the base silhouette, with slight exaggerations in the proportion and volume. For embellishment, I crafted white & purple moon flowers ( morning glory/ moon vine ) from scratch, and added the gradient shading in the middle to give it more depth. Pearls and tassels thoughtfully border the hemlines."

Catch the Miss World 2021 final show on Friday, December 17, 8 am (Philippine time) on CNN Philippines. Stay tuned.

