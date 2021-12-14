'I cried while hugging my mama': Filipino designer upon winning Miss Universe 2021 Best in National Costume

Maristella Okpala, Miss Universe Nigeria 2021 on stage during the National Costume Show at the Universe Arena in Eilat, Israel on December 10, 2021. The National Costume Show is an international tradition where contestants display an authentic costume of choice that best represents the culture of their home country. The Miss Universe contestants are touring, filming, rehearsing and preparing to compete for the Miss Universe finals on Sunday, December 12 at 7:00 p.m.ET.

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Nigeria 2021 Maristella Okpala won this year's Best National Costume award.

The winning ensemble, created by Filipino designer John Kennedy Gaspar, was inspired by "Mmanwa," a traditional Nigerian masquerade designed for ceremonial and festive purposes to celebrate heritage that highlights women's strengths.

The "Mmanwa" is said to have tirelessly stopped the mutilation of young female children.

"I chose this costume because of self reflection. I felt it reflected my advocacy to protect both women and children against any form of abuse," enthused Miss Nigeria in a social media post.

In a Facebook message, the 20-year-old designer from San Mateo, Isabela wrote, "Thank you, Lord! I cannot really believe it. I cried earlier while hugging my mama. Thank you, too, to all who congratulated me."

This is the second time the young John Kennedy Gaspar created a costume for a Miss Universe entrant. In the 69th edition, he also made Miss Universe Cameroon 2020 Angeles Kossido's fabulous ensemble.

