Fashion and Beauty

                        
'I cried while hugging my mama': Filipino designer upon winning Miss Universe 2021 Best in National Costume

                        

                        
Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
December 14, 2021 | 1:17pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
'I cried while hugging my mama': Filipino designer upon winning Miss Universe 2021 Best in National Costume
Maristella Okpala, Miss Universe Nigeria 2021 on stage during the National Costume Show at the Universe Arena in Eilat, Israel on December 10, 2021. The National Costume Show is an international tradition where contestants display an authentic costume of choice that best represents the culture of their home country. The Miss Universe contestants are touring, filming, rehearsing and preparing to compete for the Miss Universe finals on Sunday, December 12 at 7:00 p.m.ET.
MUO/Benjamin Askinas

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Nigeria 2021 Maristella Okpala won this year's Best National Costume award.



The winning ensemble, created by Filipino designer John Kennedy Gaspar, was inspired by "Mmanwa," a traditional Nigerian masquerade designed for ceremonial and festive purposes to celebrate heritage that highlights women's strengths.



The "Mmanwa" is said to have tirelessly stopped the mutilation of young female children.



"I chose this costume because of self reflection. I felt it reflected my advocacy to protect both women and children against any form of abuse," enthused Miss Nigeria in a social media post.



In a Facebook message, the 20-year-old designer from San Mateo, Isabela wrote, "Thank you, Lord! I cannot really believe it. I cried earlier while hugging my mama. Thank you, too, to all who congratulated me."



This is the second time the young John Kennedy Gaspar created a costume for a Miss Universe entrant. In the 69th edition, he also made Miss Universe Cameroon 2020 Angeles Kossido's fabulous ensemble.



RELATED: Filipino fashion designers shine at Miss Universe 2021


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      FILIPINO FASHION
                                                      MISS UNIVERSE 2021
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Fashion and Beauty
