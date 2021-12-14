



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Fashion and Beauty

                        
Must-have Olay serums to include in your skin care regimen

                        

                        
Philstar.com
December 14, 2021 | 12:00pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Must-have Olay serums to include in your skin care regimen
Depending on your skin needs, you may even use two or more serums in your regimen. Give your skin the gift of glow this holiday season with these Olay serums you surely can’t skip on
Photo Release

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — The skin thrives in steady situations — no sudden weather changes, regular sleeping patterns and a balanced lifestyle. These days, however, change happens more constantly than we’d like. 



When it comes to skin care, some Filipinas have relied on the power of serums to help their skin adapt to various weather conditions and routine changes and maintain great skin all throughout different situations.



If you haven’t tried face serums, you might be missing out. Here, we tell you all about why you should include serums in your skin care regimen.



The truth about serums



In a skin care routine, serums are usually applied after the toner. Serums stand out from the rest of the usual skin care regimen because they are light, fast-absorbing and deliver a high concentration of active ingredients.



Serums target specific skin concerns that may not be easily resolved with your usual skin care routine because your skin has different needs in different environments.



But one thing is consistent in all Olay serums — the science of Niacinamide infused with other active ingredients that help your skin look consistently glowing. Niacinamide or Vitamin B3 helps reduce skin inflammation, redness and strengthens the skin barrier, so your skin remains well hydrated. It also chemically exfoliates the skin for a brighter and less dull appearance.



Different types of serums work on various skin types and address specific skin concerns brought about by varying lifestyle factors. With Olay’s unique technology, serums can penetrate the skin with 40% better hydration.



Depending on your skin needs, you may even use two or more serums in your regimen. Give your skin the gift of glow this holiday season with these Olay serums you surely can’t skip on:



Olay White Radiance Light Perfecting Essence






If uneven skin tone and dark spots have been keeping you from having glowing skin, the Olay White Radiance Essence can help bring your glow out. Its formula contains Pearl Optics Technology that helps radiate the skin from within by improving translucency and light reflectiveness.  



This serum has won beauty awards because of its anti-aging breakthrough that keeps skin protected for the years to come.



Olay Retinol24 Night Serum






To those who have lost track of time staying up all night, the Olay Retinol24 Night Serum will take care of your skin while you sleep.



This serum provides overnight regeneration with its powerful formulation of Retinol that has been proven to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, fades dark spots and tighten pores. It delivers anti-aging ingredients deep into your skin for a plumper, firmer skin — so you wake up as if the morning after is not a disaster.



Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide24 Serum






While most beauty products claim to be packed with high concentrations of collagen, only a few can penetrate the skin well. Most of them just leave the collagen on the surface of your skin instead.



Olay’s formula of Niacinamide and Collagen Peptide24 in each bottle of the Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptime24 Serum stimulates collagen production like how collagen would occur naturally. This helps make skin look firmer as it maintains moisture. With 2 weeks of use, the skin is visibly tightened, more supple and firmer than ever.



Olay Super Serums






Unlike regular creams & serums, the Olay Super Serum line has Niacinamide that enters 10 layers into the skin to address three different skin concerns.



When Niacinamide is mixed with other ingredients like Vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and Cica, it can penetrate deep into the skin for hydration, even skin tone and fade can away dark spots and discoloration.



Dealing with uneven skin tone and dark spots? The Olay White Radiance Niacinamide + Vitamin C Super Serum evens out the skin tone, reduces dark spots and leaves skin glowing as ever.



If your skin feels dry or dehydrated from the ever-changing circumstances, the Olay White Radiance Niacinamide + Hyaluronic Super Serum is just for you. Hyaluronic is a powerful humectant, which attracts and binds water, keeping the skin fully hydrated while looking dewy and bouncy.



For skin that’s looking tired and dull, the Olay White Radiance Niacinamide + Cica Super Serum provides a healthy glow. The combination of Niacinamide and Cica soothes skin damage and leaves it with a much smoother surface. Cica is a natural extract known for its anti-inflammatory and anti-yellowness effect to keep your skin looking radiant.



Your skin needs that extra TLC so you can glow through no matter what sudden changes life throws at you. Whether you're recovering from a late night session, getting ready for another zoom call or finally meeting up face-to-face, you can come prepared with healthy, glowing skin.



With all the things you must skip, your glowing skin should not be one of them. With Olay serums, you can target your skin woes from deep within.



Don’t skip on a well-deserved holiday glow!



 



To collect the Olay serums that your skin needs to main glowing skin from deep within, head over to all leading drugstores and beauty stores nationwide. You can also checkout Olay serums through Lazada or Shopee.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      OLAY
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines' Tracy Maureen Perez secures Miss World 2021 Top 30 spot, stuns in goddess national costume
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
15 minutes ago

                              
                              
Philippines' Tracy Maureen Perez secures Miss World 2021 Top 30 spot, stuns in goddess national costume


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 15 minutes ago                              


                                                            
After winning Group 11's head-to-head challenge, Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez also won the knockout round...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Gandang&rsquo; Miss Universe: Beatrice Luigi Gomez&rsquo;s crowning glory secrets revealed
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
‘Gandang’ Miss Universe: Beatrice Luigi Gomez’s crowning glory secrets revealed


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
From Miss Universe Philippines to 70th Miss Universe in Israel, Miss Universe 2021 Top 5 finalist Beatrice Luigi Gomez has...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I cried while hugging my mama': Filipino designer upon winning Miss Universe 2021 Best in National Costume
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
'I cried while hugging my mama': Filipino designer upon winning Miss Universe 2021 Best in National Costume


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Filipino designer John Kennedy Gaspar was inspired by "Mmanwa", a traditional Nigerian masquerade designed for ceremonial...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Must-have Olay serums to include in your skin care regimen
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 hours ago

                              
                              
Must-have Olay serums to include in your skin care regimen


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
With all the things you must skip, your glowing skin should not be one of them. With Olay serums, you can target your skin...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipino fashion designers shine at Miss Universe 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Filipino fashion designers shine at Miss Universe 2021


                              

                                                                  By Marane A. Plaza |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
From preliminaries to the coronation night, Filipino fashion designers have become the real winners during this year's Miss...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Juliana Gomez features her self-care favorites at Burt&rsquo;s Bees LazLive
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Juliana Gomez features her self-care favorites at Burt’s Bees LazLive


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
In a LazLive event on December 14, Juliana Gomez will be featuring Burt’s Bees, which makes earth-friendly beauty and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with