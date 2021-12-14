Must-have Olay serums to include in your skin care regimen

MANILA, Philippines — The skin thrives in steady situations — no sudden weather changes, regular sleeping patterns and a balanced lifestyle. These days, however, change happens more constantly than we’d like.

When it comes to skin care, some Filipinas have relied on the power of serums to help their skin adapt to various weather conditions and routine changes and maintain great skin all throughout different situations.

If you haven’t tried face serums, you might be missing out. Here, we tell you all about why you should include serums in your skin care regimen.

The truth about serums

In a skin care routine, serums are usually applied after the toner. Serums stand out from the rest of the usual skin care regimen because they are light, fast-absorbing and deliver a high concentration of active ingredients.

Serums target specific skin concerns that may not be easily resolved with your usual skin care routine because your skin has different needs in different environments.

But one thing is consistent in all Olay serums — the science of Niacinamide infused with other active ingredients that help your skin look consistently glowing. Niacinamide or Vitamin B3 helps reduce skin inflammation, redness and strengthens the skin barrier, so your skin remains well hydrated. It also chemically exfoliates the skin for a brighter and less dull appearance.

Different types of serums work on various skin types and address specific skin concerns brought about by varying lifestyle factors. With Olay’s unique technology, serums can penetrate the skin with 40% better hydration.

Depending on your skin needs, you may even use two or more serums in your regimen. Give your skin the gift of glow this holiday season with these Olay serums you surely can’t skip on:

Olay White Radiance Light Perfecting Essence

If uneven skin tone and dark spots have been keeping you from having glowing skin, the Olay White Radiance Essence can help bring your glow out. Its formula contains Pearl Optics Technology that helps radiate the skin from within by improving translucency and light reflectiveness.

This serum has won beauty awards because of its anti-aging breakthrough that keeps skin protected for the years to come.

Olay Retinol24 Night Serum

To those who have lost track of time staying up all night, the Olay Retinol24 Night Serum will take care of your skin while you sleep.

This serum provides overnight regeneration with its powerful formulation of Retinol that has been proven to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, fades dark spots and tighten pores. It delivers anti-aging ingredients deep into your skin for a plumper, firmer skin — so you wake up as if the morning after is not a disaster.

Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide24 Serum

While most beauty products claim to be packed with high concentrations of collagen, only a few can penetrate the skin well. Most of them just leave the collagen on the surface of your skin instead.

Olay’s formula of Niacinamide and Collagen Peptide24 in each bottle of the Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptime24 Serum stimulates collagen production like how collagen would occur naturally. This helps make skin look firmer as it maintains moisture. With 2 weeks of use, the skin is visibly tightened, more supple and firmer than ever.

Olay Super Serums

Unlike regular creams & serums, the Olay Super Serum line has Niacinamide that enters 10 layers into the skin to address three different skin concerns.

When Niacinamide is mixed with other ingredients like Vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and Cica, it can penetrate deep into the skin for hydration, even skin tone and fade can away dark spots and discoloration.

Dealing with uneven skin tone and dark spots? The Olay White Radiance Niacinamide + Vitamin C Super Serum evens out the skin tone, reduces dark spots and leaves skin glowing as ever.

If your skin feels dry or dehydrated from the ever-changing circumstances, the Olay White Radiance Niacinamide + Hyaluronic Super Serum is just for you. Hyaluronic is a powerful humectant, which attracts and binds water, keeping the skin fully hydrated while looking dewy and bouncy.

For skin that’s looking tired and dull, the Olay White Radiance Niacinamide + Cica Super Serum provides a healthy glow. The combination of Niacinamide and Cica soothes skin damage and leaves it with a much smoother surface. Cica is a natural extract known for its anti-inflammatory and anti-yellowness effect to keep your skin looking radiant.

Your skin needs that extra TLC so you can glow through no matter what sudden changes life throws at you. Whether you're recovering from a late night session, getting ready for another zoom call or finally meeting up face-to-face, you can come prepared with healthy, glowing skin.

With all the things you must skip, your glowing skin should not be one of them. With Olay serums, you can target your skin woes from deep within.

Don’t skip on a well-deserved holiday glow!

To collect the Olay serums that your skin needs to main glowing skin from deep within, head over to all leading drugstores and beauty stores nationwide. You can also checkout Olay serums through Lazada or Shopee.