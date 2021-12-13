



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Fashion and Beauty

                        
Juliana Gomez features her self-care favorites at Burt’s Bees LazLive

                        

                        
Philstar.com
December 13, 2021 | 11:23am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Juliana Gomez features her self-care favorites at Burtâ€™s Bees LazLive
At 6 p.m. on December 14, catch Juliana Gomez’s LazLive event for Burt's Bees. Tuning in to the live will give you a chance to relax and recharge your body and refresh your mind with a wellness retreat at The Farm at San Benito.
Released

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — She’s not a stranger to the limelight, being a daughter of two prominent names in showbiz who are both known for their good looks and pleasing personalities. It’s no surprise that their daughter is oozing with the same beauty both inside and out. 



On December 14, catch Juliana Gomez’s LazLive event at 6 p.m. The young celebrity will be featuring Burt’s Bees, which makes earth-friendly beauty and personal care and hygiene products. Tuning in to the live will give you a chance to relax and recharge your body and refresh your mind with a wellness retreat at The Farm at San Benito.






“Ever since the pandemic, I had the chance to live in our province of Leyte. With the time I spent there, away from the busy manila, I’ve learned to appreciate the simplicity and solemness of what being in a greener environment can offer. Right now, beauty and wellness are both my top priorities. I’ve focused more on using all-natural beauty and self-care products that are both safe for me and the world we live in," Julian shared. 



"With Burt’s Bees, you wouldn’t have to worry about harsh ingredients since they are all natural and is safe for the world, we live in. With this special treat this holiday season, you can have this once in a lifetime opportunity to look good, while still feeling your best self,” she added.



Give yourself and your loved ones the gift of conscious beauty and wellness with Burt’s Bees products like the brand’s famous lip balms, lotions, shampoos, ointments and salves, hand creams and many others. There are also products for babies. 






For the holidays, Burt’s Bees also has gift packs in beautiful sustainable packaging! 



Burt’s Bees’ four pillars, which espoused conscious beauty since it was founded in 1984, are ingredients from nature (the lip balms are still made of beeswax), responsible sourcing, recyclable packaging and no animal testing. Most of the brand’s lip balms and lip shimmers are cellophane-free. Burt’s Bees uses 52% post-consumer recycled plastics in its packaging as part of its sustainability efforts.






To get a raffle ticket, you simply need to purchase P1,000 worth of Burt’s Bees products at the brand’s Flagship Store in Lazada and the Official Store in Shopee Mall. 



The promo is only applicable for online purchases from the official brand stores in the mentioned channels and not for on-site purchases.



Only purchases made from December 12 to December 14 are included in the grand raffle on January 7.



 



For more information, like @burtbeesph on Facebook and follow @burtsbeesph on Instagram.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      BEAUTY
                                                      LAZADA
                                                      MAKEUP
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Juliana Gomez features her self-care favorites at Burt&rsquo;s Bees LazLive
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
Juliana Gomez features her self-care favorites at Burt’s Bees LazLive


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
In a LazLive event on December 14, Juliana Gomez will be featuring Burt’s Bees, which makes earth-friendly beauty and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Going for gold: Beatrice Luigi Gomez slays in 'Pintados' Francis Libiran couture at Miss Universe 2021 finals
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 hours ago

                              
                              
Going for gold: Beatrice Luigi Gomez slays in 'Pintados' Francis Libiran couture at Miss Universe 2021 finals


                              

                                                                  By Marane A. Plaza |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Seems like the gold Francis Libiran couture helped the Miss Universe bet secure her spot in Top 5.

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Top picks: Miss Universe 2021 National Costume&nbsp;competition
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 hours ago

                              
                              
Top picks: Miss Universe 2021 National Costume competition


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Cultural references, folkloric details, flag colors, elements from pop culture, and even traditional costumes, as well as...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Beatrice Luigi Gomez sizzles in red Francis Libiran at Miss Universe 2021 preliminaries
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Beatrice Luigi Gomez sizzles in red Francis Libiran at Miss Universe 2021 preliminaries


                              

                                                                  By Marane A. Plaza |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Miss Universe Philippine representative Beatrice Luigi Gomez looked fiery hot in a red Francis Libiran creation.

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Beatrice Luigi Gomez slays swimsuit segment of Miss Universe 2021 preliminaries
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Beatrice Luigi Gomez slays swimsuit segment of Miss Universe 2021 preliminaries


                              

                                                                  By Marane A. Plaza |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
 Beatrice Luigi Gomez shows off her toned bod during the swimsuit competition segment of the Miss Universe 2021 preliminaries...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipina brings in latest in French skin with Le Meur Aesthetics&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
Filipina brings in latest in French skin with Le Meur Aesthetics 


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
While perceived as a pandemic-disabled business, Le Meur Aesthetics is proof that people are valuing clear and healthy skin...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with