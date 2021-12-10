Filipina brings in latest in French skin with Le Meur Aesthetics

Le Meur Aesthetics founder Mae Ng (second from left) with (from left) brand ambassador and GMA artist Max Collins, DPWH Undersecretary Catalina Cabral and influencer and brand endorser Janina Manipol.

MANILA, Philippines — When it comes to business, it’s not always so pretty for women. More than beauty and brain, it takes balls to start a business in the middle of all this chaos. But former beauty queen and model Mae Ng is definitely more than just a pretty face.

Like many, she had to shut down her existing businesses and pivot to the next. While a gamble, the 26-year-old pursued her passion through Le Meur Aesthetics, a French-inspired skin clinic offering the latest in French skin technology.

Last November, Mae and her team officially launched Le Meur at a private club in BGC, Taguig City. The intimate event was attended by Le Meur’s chéries, GMA Artist Max Collins and influencer Janina Manipol. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Undersecretary Catalina Cabral was also present to share some tips on work and beauty balance to the rest of the guests, composed of gamechangers in the fashion and beauty industry.

Photo Release Founder Mae Ng and her team officially launched Le Meur at a private club in BGC, Taguig City.

Despite the challenges brought about by the pandemic, Mae’s business is not only surviving but thriving. Le Meur is frequented by celebrities, influencers, and more to pamper themselves as a way to recharge and have some self-care in the middle of their busy schedules.

“If you really love what you’re doing and you put hard work, determination, and focus into something it will always work out,” shares the Le Meur owner.

Mae got the inspiration to start up a French-inspired clinic in the Philippines after her trip from France. The treatments and the experience were unlike any other she’s tried, and she has tried a lot being a travel bug and skin-connoisseur.

“From the moment the client enters the clinic to when they leave, the experience has to be pristine and elegant,” she says.

Mae wanted other Filipinas to have the same pampering experience, without breaking the bank. On top of the treatments, Le Meur clients are treated to a glass of bubbly and some macaroons. It’s like stepping into France while being in the middle of the metro. Mae shares that the Le Meur formula is simple, “Great service, great clinic ambience, and significant results with a very affordable price.”

While Mae is the brain behind the brand and the Le Meur experience, Dra. Noreen Molina MD is her right hand when it comes to the science and technology of it all. A dermatologist specializing in acne treatments, botox and fillers, and aesthetic dermatology, Molina emphasizes the importance of going to experts instead of putting yourself at risk with cheap alternatives.

Both Mae and Dra. Noreen manages a pioneering group of skin experts to pamper their Le Meur customers with that certain je ne sais quoi.

Photo Release Le Meur formula is simple, “Great service, great clinic ambience, and significant results with a very affordable price.” Its flagship branch is located at Quezon City, and soon, it will open the second branch at Makati City.

Shoud you find yourself near their flagship clinic at Quezon City, Mae recommends the Hydra 9-in-1 Skin Master Facial and the Pico Laser, two of their bestsellers. The clinic offers a wide variety of treatments, from solutions to maskne to the lunchtime nose lift, Le Meur has a treatment for your skin issue. All treatments are consulted with Dra. Noreen to find a treatment that suits you, your skin, your lifestyle and your budget.

While perceived as a pandemic-disabled business, Le Meur Aesthetics is proof that people are valuing clear and healthy skin as more than just a trend, but a way to take care of one’s self from the outside in. A highly booked treatment for the holidays, the Le Meur Self-Care day is a wonderful gift for your loved ones or yourself.

Opening another branch in Makati by 2022, Mae’s business is blooming. “I finally have my dream company, in my dream industry,” she says.

To book an appointment, message Le Meur Aesthetics or call +63 917 639 6963.