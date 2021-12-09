Cignal TV launches new fashion TV show 'Stylish Docus' on Colours Channel

Airing every Sunday at 6:30 p.m., the TV show documents the inspirations behind the design process of fashion creators Thian Rodriguez, Denesse Ramirez and Angeli Abelo.

MANILA, Philippines — Colours Channel on Cignal Cable just introduced “Stylish Docus," a 30-minute TV show that chronicles the creative process and clothing production of Style Visionary Collective, a fashion business incubator that promotes three next-generation Filipino fashion designers as they showcase their Spring/Summer 2022 collections in Style Visionary Week runway event in New York.

Thian Rodriguez is a 29-year-old fashion designer from Quezon City, celebrated for his edgy leatherwear, famously worn by American pop star Lizzo recently. Locally, he is one of the favorites of celebrities like Nadine Lustre, Pia Wurtzbach, Sarah Geronimo and Catriona Gray, to name a few. Apart from his edgy leatherwear and out-of-the-box wearable couture, he is also known for his line of shoes and bags made of indigenous Filipino materials under his label Thian Rodriguez Manila.

Angeli Abelo, on the other hand, is a 24-year-old designer from Taytay, Rizal, known for her versatile classic basics under her clothing line Triple A – with ready-to-wear ‘90s-inspired denim jeans and tops. Apart from ready-to-wear, she also has two other segments under her label: her couture and custom lines, where she mostly shares her high-fashion aesthetic such as expertise in weaving.

Denesse Ramirez is a 29-year-old designer from Quezon City as well, celebrated mostly for her ethereal, dreamy and whimsical high-fashion couture. Her pioneer collection, “Breaking Through Breakthrough” during the Panasonic Manila Fashion Festival in 2019 has been a success, as celebrities like Anne Curtis, Alex Gonzaga, Maris Racal and Janine Gutierrez have been wearing her creations since.

The three young Filipino fashion designers are under Style Visionary Collective, a fashion business incubator by Stylish Magazine.

TV show “Stylish Docus” also chronicles the behind-the-scenes and the creative process of the editorial team of Stylish Magazine, as the digital platform produces its first-ever print format, “The Fashion Issue." The premiere print collectible issue of the magazine will be launched in January 2022.

“Stylish Docus” airs every Sunday at 6:30 p.m. only on Cignal Cable’s Colours Channel on Ch. 60 SD and Ch. 202 HD. The TV show is also being aired live on Cignal Play streaming app on the same primetime slot, which you can watch for free. Simply install Cignal Play, create an account and click Colours Channel.