F-Beauty gets serious about skincare

Filipino beauty brands like Issy & Co. and Habitude are stepping it up, going toe to toe with global brands by venturing into skincare, the segment that’s booming right now. Both recently launched well-edited skincare lines that address Pinoy needs and are accessible in terms of price.

Habitude is the newest beauty brand on the local scene. Founded by PR maven Romina Nañagas, her younger sister Noelle Hui, their Tita Edna Dolores and dear friend, writer Nikki Santiago-Rivera, it celebrates everyone’s habits and attitudes — hence the name Habitude — but I love how it also celebrates the power and beauty of Filipino women and champions local ingredients.

Inspired by acts of love: The Body Shop's Share the Joy Advent Calendar

Tita Edna, whom they call their “chief donya executive,” is a pharmacist with 37 years’ experience who founded her own company, Vista Pharma, in 2000. For Habitude, “I wanted to make credible, useful products that are proudly Philippine-made but globally competitive,” she says.

Romina says they created the brand because “the feel and attitude of the beauty landscape is for kikay or cool girls or girls with good skin, but Habitude was created to celebrate everyone’s habits, attitudes and lifestyles, with no harmful chemicals and using local ingredients. The products work well on their own but also play well with others.”

The first range includes Hardworking Miracle Water: “We love how it's as if your favorite micellar or cleansing water, your favorite alcohol-free toner and your favorite Hydrating Serum were BFFs and decided to pour all the good they had into one amazing bottle,” says Nikki.

Soft as buttah: Issy & Co.'s cleansing butters and makeup and skincare-enhancing serums

Galactomyces and rice-ferment filtrate unclog pores, tone and moisturize for a healthy, luminous glow.

Seriously Revitalizing Serum is the ultimate “glass skin” serum with high concentrations of plant mucin, 2% hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, powerful antioxidants and heritage botanicals.

To protect your dewy complexion, the Go-Getter Moisture + Sun Stick uses 20% zinc oxide to physically block UV rays, plus skin-loving emollients like fractionated coconut oil and antioxidant botanicals to nourish and illuminate. Housed in a plastic-free paper stick, Romina notes that you can travel with it even on a plane because it’s not liquid.

All the products are scented with French-made fragrances, but the ladies assure us they compose less than one percent of ingredients and aren’t harmful. In fact, new mother Noelle has been an avid tester of all the products and vouches that they’re safe to use.

With the striking tropical prints on Habitude’s packaging created by award-winning graphic artist Raxenne Maniquiz housing hardworking, multitasking products that promote F-beauty, I’m definitely looking forward to what Habitude has in store.

Skincare For Cool Folks

Issy & Company, which has got to be one of the coolest local beauty brands, now has skincare! And they’ve gone about it in their usual cool, innovative way.

Their facial cleanser comes in the form of two Cleansing Butters — pink to calm skin, yellow to nourish — both are do-it-all melting balms that sweep away tough makeup — even waterproof mascara.

After they melt with you, Issy’s got not just one or two, but four serums to address every possible skin concern.

Got oily, troubled skin? Try the pink Sebum Balancing Drops with kaolin clay, lactic acid and glycerin to absorb the oil while improving texture.

Got oily, troubled skin that’s dull to boot? The blue Refining/Clarifying Booster Serum with niacinamide, rapeseed oil licorice root extract is for you.

Have dry, sensitive, mature skin? The Hydrating/Soothing serum with anti-aging beta glucan, peptides and hydrating actives has flecks of real gold for an extra-luxurious touch.

Lastly, the Multi-Nourishing Booster Serum is for all skin types suffering from dullness and dryness.

Best of all, these serums serve as makeup primers and you can layer them to double your beauty benefits! #skinmadeissy indeed.

Buy beauty, help a child

The Body Shop’s new Christmas gift collection features reusable packaging that’s kinder to the planet. This year’s lineup also supports The Body Shop’s Community Fair Trade partners behind their most loved gift boxes and jute bags. Plus, every purchase over the Christmas period will support thousands of unpaid caregivers.

Inspired by acts of selfless love shown by people all over the world, The Body Shop’s Share the Joy Advent Calendar is filled with joyful treats and daily acts of kindness.

Gifts to delight everyone on your list include special-edition body care in festive fragrances: fruity-floral Love & Plum, sweet, vibrant Kindness & Pear, and fresh, light and floral Joy & Jasmine, the Comfort & Cheer Body Butter Trio, Shake & Swish Ginger Haircare Gift, iconic Florals & Frost White Musk treats, and Fresh & Festive Drops of Youth.

And for a gift you can feel really good about giving, The Body Shop has once again partnered with the Yellow Boat of Hope Foundation to support their Teach Anywhere program that provides tools to help kids left behind in reading and numeracy. Every purchase goes into the building of a Community Learning Hut and supplies to aid the children of Zamboanga Sibugay.

This award-winning J-Beauty brand is a celeb fave

Clé de Peau Beauté, maker of award-winning celebrity favorites such as La Crème, The Serum, Radiant Fluid Foundation and its hall-of-fame concealer, launched in the Philippines with a pop-up last Oct. 15, and will open its first flagship boutique in Greenbelt 5 mid-2022.

Founded in Japan in 1982, Clé de Peau Beauté means “the key to skin’s beauty,” because their scientists unlocked the secret to “skin intelligence,” discovering that our largest organ is smart enough to discern between good and bad stimuli.

Clé de Peau’s philosophy is to unlock radiance through innovative technology like its newest ingredient: Skin-Empowering Illuminator, which helps enhance the skin’s ability to repair and defend itself. Five precious ingredients with proven beauty benefits include Platinum Golden Silk extract, Japanese Pearl Shell extract and Theanine to address external stressors such as dryness and damage from UV rays; Perilla extract to enhance resilience, and Angelica Acutiloba extract to help boost cellular energy and keep it high within epidermal cells.

Even the brand’s three-step skincare regime is different: Step 1 is The Serum, created with a potent blend of marine ingredients to awaken Skin Intelligence, followed by Hydro-Clarifying or Hydro-Softening Lotion to polish and plump or revive and re-texturize, respectively.

Step 3 is an emulsion or cream that protects during the day and intensively boosts Skin Intelligence at night so you wake up to smoother, firmer, more radiant skin in the morning.

Galerie Clé de Peau Beauté is on the first level of Greenbelt 5, Ayala Center, Makati City.

Greek glamour in every product

Korres’ bestselling Pure Greek Olive line of bath and body products has a Pomegranate shower gel and body cream. Dermatologists say pomegranate juice can help replenish dull, dry skin, and it’s also a great source of vitamin C, which can improve skin texture and brightness.

Korres also has lovely fragrances like Cashmere Kumquat, which was inspired by the feel of delicate cashmere on bare skin. Fresh top notes of kumquat (a sweet yet tart fruit used in everything from sweets to liquors on the Greek island of Corfu), mandarin and orange; heart notes of orange blossom, jasmine and almond; and base notes of cashmere, cedar wood and vanilla compose a scent that is delicious, fresh and comforting at the same time, like being wrapped in — you guessed it: the softest warm cashmere.

Korres is available at Beautybar.com.ph, Shopee and Lazada.

Skincare icons get a holiday makeover

Looking for the perfect gift for a skincare lover? Look no further than Kiehl’s x Marylou Faure, a collection of the brand’s most beloved skincare icons repackaged in whimsical, limited-edition designs by the French artist.

Popular products like the alcohol-free Calendula Herbal-Extract toner, brightening Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution, skin-saving Midnight Recovery Concentrate and hydrating Ultra Facial Cream bear festive, colorful scenes straight out of a holiday dreamland.

Faure also designed a reversible tote bag, scarf and beautiful packaging for Kiehl’s Christmas gift sets, like the Calendula Duo, Hydration Starter Kit, Men's Groom On-the-Go skincare set, and Brighten Up and Glow Skincare Set.

Available at Kiehl's stores, where customer representatives (KCRs) can handle delivery. Visit Kiehl's Philippines on FB and http://www.kiehls.com.ph.

The lip gloss that went viral on Tiktok is here

Maybelline’s new Lifter Gloss with hyaluronic acid went viral on TikTok because its hydrating and lip-plumping properties lift your mood along with your lips.

I love that the six shades available here are all flattering nudes and pretty pinks with a slick vinyl finish and tingling sensation that really makes your lips look and feel plumper. Lifter also has a yummy vanilla scent and flavor, an XL wand that makes application so easy — two swipes and you’re done — and a nourishing formula that’s comfy on the lips and not sticky.

Check out the hashtags #LifterGloss and #LiftMyLips on TikTok to see what people have been saying. And add to cart for only P349 at Maybelline’s Official Lazada and Shopee stores: https://bit.ly/LifterGloss-Shop.

The perfume for plantitos

If you have a male plantito relative, the perfect fragrance to get them would be Bulgari Man Terrae Essence, the new signature scent of the Bulgari Man collection. It celebrates man’s ancient bond with nature with an earthy composition that’s warm, woody, modern and elegant. Top notes of sun-kissed citrus evoke the golden Tuscan landscape in Bulgari’s Italian heritage, the heart notes harness the woody facets of two kinds of vetiver root, while the base notes are a Terrae accord exclusive to Bulgari Parfums — raw, earthy and rich, it smells like “sexy man who’s just dug his hands in the soil under the warmth of the sun.”

Available in 60 ml and 100 ml at all major department stores, Rustans.com and Zalora.

Deodorants that deliver extra

Nivea teamed up with actress Kathryn Bernardo to create #DemandExtra, a self-empowerment campaign that encourages women to recognize their worth. “Start with the small things, and you’ll be able to stand your ground for even bigger things,” Bernardo says.

Knowing that women demand the best from their deodorants, Nivea offers five different variants to meet their specifications.

For those who want brighter underarms, Nivea Whitening Powder Roll-on 50ml (P114) contains natural kaolin powder to brighten skin while providing safe, 48-hour protection.

Those bothered by saggy underarm skin can try Nivea Extra White & Firm Q10 Roll-On 50ml (P118) that uses Q10 for firming, vitamin C for brightening.

Fashionphiles need not worry about staining their clothes with Black & White Fresh Roll-On 50ml (P114) with two-day protection from sweat and stains thanks to Nivea’s anti-mark technology.

For naturally brighter underarms, Nivea Whitening Sakura Rose Essence Roll-on (P118) and Whitening Hokkaido Rose Essence Roll-on (P118) naturally brighten skin with vitamin C and 36 times the antioxidants from Sakura and Hokkaido rose essence.

Bernardo also co-designed a Nivea pouch that shows a diverse group of women.

A bundle featuring Nivea deodorant and the free pouch co-designed by Kathryn is available in select supermarkets while supplies last.

Affordable french skincare that works

I tend to associate French brands with luxury and prestige, but recently a skincare line that’s 100% made in France landed on our shores and it’s surprisingly affordable and accessible.

Varens Beauté Bio may have an unfamiliar name and no-frills packaging, but it’s a clean, vegan, Ecocert-ified organic skincare line that delivers on its promises, with an affordable price tag (P499 for a 40ml tube) across the board.

Pinoys will be interested in the Glowing Skin Soin Vitaminé Vitamin Booster, rich in antioxidant vitamins C and E.

Skin Revitalizer Soin Revitalisant has active collagen boosters and aloe vera to invigorate skin and help reduce signs of aging.

Replenishing Care Soin Hydratant deeply moisturizes skin with different molecular weights of hyaluronic acid and vitamin-rich aloe vera pulp.

Nourishing Care Soin Nourissant is formulated with avocado oil, shea butter and trace elements to comfort, calm and repair dry, irritated skin.

Beautifying Eye Care Soin Beauté du Regard is infused with caffeine and green tea to help reduce puffiness and dark circles around the eye area.

Varens Beauté Bio is available at Watsons and online at Lazada.

Unwrap the ultimate beauty-junkie thrill

Any beauty junkie would be ecstatic to unwrap the new Nars Holiday 2021 collection, Unwrapped, which features limited-edition eye and cheek palettes in gorgeous red-and-black cases and new shades of Powermatte Lip Pigments, Airmatte Lip Colors and a Double Climax collection, not to mention exclusive gifts you can’t miss on 12.12.

The most exclusive yet is complimentary name engraving! From now till Dec. 19, when you buy select palettes or full sizes of Afterglow Lip Balm, Soft Matte Balm and Audacious Lipstick from any Nars store, Rustans.com, the Nars flagship store on Lazada and Beauty Butler, present your receipt at the Nars Holiday Lounge at Rustan’s Makati every Saturday and Sunday from now until Dec. 19 between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. and have your or a giftee’s name engraved on your product.

Seeing my name on my fave tube of Nars lipstick is the ultimate thrill for this beauty junkie!

Very cheeky: Nars Full Access Cheek gift set from the Holiday 2021 collection