WATCH: Sam Cruz shares tip to achieve fresh makeup look

MANILA, Philippines — For Sam Cruz, still the best tip to achieve fresh, glowy everyday beauty look is to keep your makeup light.

"Actually I just use foundation, then blush," Sam shared at her recent guesting for Philstar.com's Lifestyle and Entertainment online show "Slam Book."

There's also one beauty tip that she can't help but share.

"A tip that I would give to make your makeup look a bit better is don't forget your setting spray. That’s the one that really makes your face makintab and shiny na parang glowy lang po," she added.

"Dapat po 'di masyado makapal ang makeup para fresh po 'yung look. Especially when it comes to eyebrows, dapat po hindi masyado makapal."

"Make sure to make your makeup good para stays the whole day," she added.

Cruz recently dropped her debut single “Train Of Thought” under Universal Records. Her latest pop single narrates how having feelings for someone can make you lose yourself. She described “Train of thought” as “…basically about love and how this girl talks about how a guy makes her feel something special.” Sam is yet to announce the release date of her single’s official music video.

“Train of Thought” premiered on Universal Records’ Tiktok account on the evening of May 20. Sam Cruz got personal with her live fans and performed the chorus of “O sole mio”, an Italian song she loved to sing growing up. Apart from her charming qualities and vocal prowess, Sam skilfully plays the guitar, ukulele, and a little bit of keyboard.

Known to be a member of a celebrity clan, Sam Cruz aspires to pave her own career path and continues to explore songs that highlight her vocal strengths. Leaning towards RNB and pop music, Sam shared that her musical inspiration comes from Ariana Grande and Julie Anne San Jose among many others. With her undoubted talent, potential, and charisma, Sam Cruz is definitely one of the promising artists to watch out for this year.