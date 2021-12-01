A new lifestyle experience awaits at Greenbelt 3

Greenbelt 3 reopens with major flagship stores and first-in-the-Philippines retail concepts along its newly renovated wing.

The year-end season brims with excitement as Greenbelt 3 reopens with several major flagship stores and first-in-the-Philippines retail concepts along its newly renovated wing.

Having been under construction for most of the quarantine period, the premium mall now proceeds to unveil a new lifestyle experience, palanggas, that brings the world’s most trusted brands in the heart of the metro.

Opening its boutiques in Greenbelt 3 before the end of 2021 are Louis Vuitton, Max Mara, Fendi, Dior, Off-White, Univers, Thom Browne, Bulgari, Kenzo, Rimowa, Patek Philippe, and L’Officine Universelle Buly.

Year 2022 will welcome the launch of Celine, Salvatore Ferragamo, Tod’s, Ermenegildo Zegna, Roger Vivier, Loewe, Jimmy Choo, and the store expansion of Hermès, dahlings.

Max Mara

Exceptional brands in one destination, palanggas!

The new Greenbelt 3 carries over 18 soon-to-launch brands plus an expansion of Hermès’ boutique. It flows seamlessly with the boutiques found in Greenbelt 4, which houses equally renowned labels like Burberry, Ermenegildo Zegna, Givenchy, Prada, and more.

With the holidays and the New Year approaching, customers can search the widest lineup of apparel, accessories, and skincare collections from their all-time favorite global brands in these flagship stores.

First on the list is French fashion house Louis Vuitton, which opened its newly renovated, almost-1,000-sqm boutique that incorporates Filipino culture through its collaborations with local artists and interior design firm Philux. The eye-catching show windows of LV are mind-blowing, dahlings.

Thoughtfully curated by gorgeous-sister duo Stephanie Kienle and Jessica Kienle, the store boasts exclusive furniture pieces and locally sourced objects, including capiz shell-inspired doors and flooring patterns with traditional weaving design. Elevating the unique store concept are art pieces that beautify and give life to the boutique. These include Bea Valdes’ “Hibla 02,” Inigo Elizalde’s Filipino-inspired rug designs, Olivia d’Aboville’s “Fields of Color” and Monica Delgado’s “Bliss.”

An intriguing concept is also behind Bulgari’s Greenbelt boutique. The space is inspired by Mediterranean origins and Roman traditions. Entering the store is like a walk in the ancient city of Rome. The floors are magnificently designed, creating an inviting ambience for customers to browse the shop and explore Bulgari’s most iconic collections.

Another maison to watch out for is Dior, which is opening its biggest flagship store in the country. Unlike other retail locations, the Greenbelt branch will exclusively carry Dior’s seasonal women’s ready-to-wear for the first time.

The chic, Italian brand Max Mara is planting its roots in the Makati mall to further its legacy of serving contemporary collections of ready-to- wear and accessories for today’s powerful women.

The refreshed Greenbelt 3 will also be the home of many international brands poised as “first in the Philippines.” German luggage label Rimowa is debuting its first flagship store in the new wing. Already beloved across Asia for its discerning travel solutions, the local boutique will offer the brand’s most recognizable collections alongside one-of-a-kind collaborations and seasonal designs. One such piece is the Rimowa Personal in a limited-edition Bamboo shade.

The renowned Kenzo has been infusing positive energy and contagious freedom by claiming polychrome, daring and borderless fashion.

An unexpected twist rocks the new wing with the arrival of two globally acclaimed brands for the very first time. Greenbelt introduces Roger Vivier, a name known for its artistic footwear, bags and accessories that have been worn by royalty and celebrities from generation to generation.

Another is L’Officine Universelle Buly, a Parisian perfume and cosmetics brand with rich origins dating back to the 19th century as an apothecary shop.

Bulgari’s new brand campaigns

Safe shopping at the mall or from home

Greenbelt has long been dedicated to provide the best experiences to its loyal clientele, palanggas, even amid the pandemic.

Rediscover amazing as the country welcomes new flagship stores and first-in-the-Philippines retail concepts exclusively at the refreshed Greenbelt 3.

* * *.

For more info on ongoing promos, mall events, and safety measures, visit Ayala Malls at www.ayalamalls.com, or through social media at www.facebook.com/AyalaMalls360/ and IG @iloveayalamalls.