



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Fashion and Beauty

                        
Vicki Belo, Hayden Kho Jr. honor Louis Vuitton designer who succumbed to cancer

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 30, 2021 | 1:19pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Vicki Belo, Hayden Kho Jr. honor Louis Vuitton designer who succumbed to cancer
Hayden Kho and Virgil Abloh 
Hayden Kho via Instagram

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity doctor couple Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho paid tribute to Louis Vuitton star designer Virgil Abloh who recently succumbed to cancer. 



Virgil died last Sunday, November 28, in Chicago after a two-year battle with a rare form of cancer. He was 41. 



In Hayden’s Instagram account, he posted a photo of him and Virgil taken in Sydney. 



“Rest in Peace, genius. @virgilabloh,” Hayden wrote. 



 










 



“Taken in 2017 in Sydney. Virgil already left the Off-White store but when he saw that there were still a lot of people lined up just to see him, he came back and stayed for another hour. I was lucky I was there and so I grabbed whatever I could have him signed on. @victoria_belo had her Prada bag signed and Virgil was thrilled he grabbed his phone and took a photo of her bag,” he added. 



Meanwhile, Vicki posted a video where Virgil was seen signing her bag. 



“So blessed to have met this amazing human being. Although he was so talented and successful he was extremely kind, humble and had a sense of humor,” she said. 



 










 



“@virgilabloh the world will miss you so much. In your short 41 years you were able to inspire so many people to see that they could be anything they wanted to be if they did things with passion and hard work,” she added. 



RELATED: 'Visionary' Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh dies aged 41


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      DR. VICKY BELO-HAYDEN KHO
                                                      LOUIS VUITTON
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Everything you missed about the first 'couture' mask fashion show
                              


                                                            

                                  Partner                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
22 hours ago

                              
                              
Everything you missed about the first 'couture' mask fashion show


                              

                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
A highlight of the show were stories from special guests Joyce Pring, Janeena Chan and Joy Mendoza have encountered personal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Visionary' Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh dies aged 41
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
'Visionary' Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh dies aged 41


                              

                                                                  By Stuart Williams,Emeline Burckel  |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Top US fashion designer Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection, died Sunday aged 41 after...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Olay, Keith Haring come together to bring Filipinas fearless glow
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
Olay, Keith Haring come together to bring Filipinas fearless glow


                              

                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Two fearless hearts beating to the same beat, Olay and Keith Haring came together and created an artist...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Glorietta revamps its fitness and wellness zones
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
Glorietta revamps its fitness and wellness zones


                              

                                                                  By Maurice Arcache |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
The healthy lifestyle is here to stay. “Fitness and wellbeing are no longer mere trends,” says Ayala Malls marketing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Give love this christmas
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
Give love this christmas


                              

                                                                  By Marbbie Tagabucba |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
There’s no better gift for the holidays than one that holds a special meaning. Speak volumes this season with symbolic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              Levi's short video series inspires to gift love, joy and comfort this holiday
                           


                                                      

                           
                           

                              
                              
Levi's short video series inspires to gift love, joy and comfort this holiday


                              
                              

                              

                                 
6 days ago

                              

                              

                                 
Fashion and Beauty

                              


                              

                                 

                                    fb

                                    tw
                                 

                              

                           

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with