Vicki Belo, Hayden Kho Jr. honor Louis Vuitton designer who succumbed to cancer

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity doctor couple Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho paid tribute to Louis Vuitton star designer Virgil Abloh who recently succumbed to cancer.

Virgil died last Sunday, November 28, in Chicago after a two-year battle with a rare form of cancer. He was 41.

In Hayden’s Instagram account, he posted a photo of him and Virgil taken in Sydney.

“Rest in Peace, genius. @virgilabloh,” Hayden wrote.

“Taken in 2017 in Sydney. Virgil already left the Off-White store but when he saw that there were still a lot of people lined up just to see him, he came back and stayed for another hour. I was lucky I was there and so I grabbed whatever I could have him signed on. @victoria_belo had her Prada bag signed and Virgil was thrilled he grabbed his phone and took a photo of her bag,” he added.

Meanwhile, Vicki posted a video where Virgil was seen signing her bag.

“So blessed to have met this amazing human being. Although he was so talented and successful he was extremely kind, humble and had a sense of humor,” she said.

“@virgilabloh the world will miss you so much. In your short 41 years you were able to inspire so many people to see that they could be anything they wanted to be if they did things with passion and hard work,” she added.

RELATED: 'Visionary' Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh dies aged 41