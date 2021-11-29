Everything you missed about the first 'couture' mask fashion show

(As released) The ÀMEN Couture Mask Spring 2022 on November 12 was set in a museum with runway models’ heads inside glass encasings—taking inspiration from gallery busts. Plaques were placed on each glass encasing exhibiting the history and details of the "artifact."

Gracing the show were the country's favorite influencers, celebrities, bloggers and DJs such as Meg Imperial, Sofia Pablo, Inah de Belen Estrada, Miriam Quiambao, Kim Cruz, Lexi Mendiola, Patricia Henson, Bea Fabregas, Janina Vela, among others.

Stories of struggle and courage

A highlight of the show were stories from special guests Joyce Pring, Janeena Chan and Joy Mendoza have encountered personal trials and recovery. Their journeys of transformation are similar to the stories of the masks presented at the show, as they depict how women are able to come out of the dark to embrace the light.

Janeena, a TV and events host, went through an acute Bell's Palsy condition. "It was traumatizing. I had to stop work for a month," Jareena said. "I was like a broken doll. It was hard to walk, it was hard to talk. It was a test of faith at all levels," she said.

Janeena employed a formula that allowed her to overcome it. "Faith over fear. I went to Mass pa rin every Sunday," she said. "So many what-ifs. But you gotta focus on getting well. Focus on how great God is, stop overthinking, and start overtrusting... instead of worrying, use all that energy to worship instead."

Janeena Chan

She said one tends to be unaware of what she has until it's taken from her. "So please, be grateful, appreciate everything, don't take anything for granted," Janeena said. "Celebrate life, stop being so critical... every second we waste, that's a wasted opportunity. Instead of sulking, we can move forward, kahit mahirap."

"Progress is messy. God is refining us through challenges, it's basically Him refining our character... you can find joy in the simplest things, always be grateful for everything... keep the faith always," she added.

VJ Joyce Pring, also a TV and events presenter, found permanent mental healing after attempting suicide numerous times. Before talking about her experience, the celebrated TV host and podcaster had asked anyone uncomfortable to hear her experience to put her on mute.

Joyce Pring

Joyce's depression started when she was a little younger than 15, when she developed self-harm and extensive violence until she reached her early 20s. "I had myself checked when I was 23 and I was diagnosed with severe depression and anxiety," she bared.

Healing started when she "found eternal hope with [the] relationship with Jesus," Joyce said.

"It wasn't a magical, overnight salvation story. Slowly, but surely, by the grace of God, I had that transformation story," she explained.

Joyce, who became emotional while sharing her story, had encouraging words for those going through anxiety and depression. "Know that it is an ongoing process. Life is not just made up of just events. It's made up of seasons and processes that you really have to go through... remember where you're founded."

Joy Mendoza similarly found God in her struggle to recover from her harrowing experience of being raped by seven men.

Joy Mendoza

"I was a victim of rape when I was 15. I don't wanna go to the whole story, but you know, by God's grace it's been a long time since then and I've really seen the [goodness] of God in my life. It was [a] very traumatic experience and years following it, but I've seen God bring more healing to my life through the years," she shared.

Joy suggested that there are many other victims of abuse out there than there are women willing to speak up. "One out of three women now has gone through abuse," she said.

Yet she was able to find forgiveness in her heart despite the trauma. "Forgiveness is a choice, but it's also a process... I think in my case it was easier to forgive because I didn't know the men personally. But you know, when you've been betrayed by somebody whether it's a boyfriend or a partner or you've been sexually abused by a relative, somebody you know, and you continually see them, is very hard to forgive."

"It was just that consciousness that I wasn't better than the men who did those things to me, in comparison to God. That humbled me to the point that I could say, that if I was forgiven, then I should be able to forgive also," she added.

As her way of helping other victims of abuse, Joy wrote the book "When a Good God Allows Rape" where she explains how forgiveness is essential on the road to healing. "Because when you have bitterness in you, it grows and defiles people around you and affects other people around you. I wanted a blessing of forgiving others."

"I know God told me to forgive... I didn't wanna be an enemy of God... there's this liberation that happened, when I was able to forgive... anger and love, they cannot co-exist together in a person's heart, one of them gets pushed out. So, either love wins in our hearts or anger takes over," she explained.

ÀMEN Couture Mask Spring 2022 Fashion Show: Three collections

The ÀMEN Couture Mask Spring 2022 Fashion Show exhibited three couture collections namely: The Regency, The Second-Wave Feminism, and The Astra 2032. The latter exhibited the prêt-a-porter and futuristic designs including The Joy Mendoza Mask which is ÀMEN’s first non-embroidered mask.

Each mask features an intricate and beautiful design with high-quality craftsmanship. It also has premium nude adjustable straps for a better fit. The ÀMEN Couture Masks have also passed the four crucial safety tests.

For added protection, each purchase comes with 10 sheets of PureMASQ filters and a silk Amen dust bag for storage as well.

Blazer Collection coming soon

The local couture brand also revealed that the simpler masks were to usher in ÀMEN’s first Blazer Collection in 2022! The first clothing line will be available in different sizes and colors that are expected to complement the ÀMEN Couture Masks.

The brand is still mum about the ÀMEN Blazer Collection and it left everyone even more excited for 2022.

Celebrated stars and influencers in attendance

Miriam Quiambao

Miriam Quiambao was also present at the event and has shared her thoughts about the ÀMEN Couture Mask Fashion show. "I hope many more people will learn about this brand… what I really loved about it is that this is not just on [a] surface-level kind of fashion show, it's down deep. The messages that I heard here are something that I believe that so many more women, even men, need to hear."

ÀMEN’s A Woman Forum Community

The historic fashion show concluded with a messagr from Kyna Gem Sy, ÀMEN’s founder.

"Knowing that something so much better that's in store for me, made me not wanna settle for the Point A I was living in, ÀMEN was created with that in mind, that's what we want, every woman in the world, kung kaya, to experience. So, this is the vision of ÀMEN, to know that what God has for you exceeds — exceedingly and abundantly is far more what you can ever ask for and imagine," she said.

Kyna Gem Sy

Sy also invited everyone to join the A Woman’s Forum (AWF) Community which will serve as a support group for women to move from their Point As to Point Bs. "AWF is an army of women who've reached their respective Point Bs in life and will walk alongside us... they're a non-profit community."

"We'll discover what we're meant to do and be pulled towards a life we [wake] up, excited for— for the woman who wants to build a successful career, we’ll be trained to become difference makers

for the woman whose hearts desire isnt fulfilled yet, we’ll discover what we’re meant to do and be pulled towards a life we wake up excited for

for the woman feeling broken and ashamed, we’ll find acceptance and a kind of love that takes all the pain away. Joining this community means that you know you deserve something more and that you're meant to get it, whatever it takes, " she said. — As released

--

For those interested in joining the ÀMEN A Woman Forum (AWF) Community, you may sign up at this link. (bit.ly/AmenWomen)

The ÀMEN Couture Mask Spring 2022 collections are now available at www.amen.com.ph, LazMall, and Zalora Philippines. For more information, please visit ÀMEN’s official website, official Facebook and Instagram accounts.

The First-Ever Couture Mask Fashion Show in the World was also made possible by corporate partners: ZALORA Philippines, Lindt Philippines, KLAD, and florist Kyno Kho as well as Media partners: Metro.Style (https://metro.style/), Preen.ph (http://preen.ph/), Inquirer.net (https://www.inquirer.net/), Philstar.com (https://www.philstar.com/), and BusinessMirror (https://www.businessmirror.com.ph/).

--

Editor's Note: This article is an official press release and not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.