Olay, Keith Haring come together to bring Filipinas fearless glow

                        

                        
Philstar.com
November 25, 2021 | 3:41pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Olay, Keith Haring come together to bring Filipinas fearless glow 
The Olay x Keith Haring collab brings limited edition pouches in classic Keith Haring design, and limited-edition jars and bottles of the Power Duo, Vitamin C Serum and Retinol24 Night.  Each bundle features Olay products that target different skin concerns, resulting in a fearless glow.  
Photo Release

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Known for his art of figures that express movement, Keith Haring was a popular artist and activist during the 1980s. His art spoke to many, his words even more. 



Haring expressed social messages with his art and made it accessible to interact with a wider, and diverse audience. He used his fame to tackle issues that he believed in, including the AIDS epidemic. Through his fearlessness, he harmoniously combined fun and colorful imagery with activism that up to this date is still universally recognized. 



Like Haring, many Filipinas are continuously being fearless in their own ways. 



Two fearless hearts beating to the same beat, Olay and Keith Haring came together and created an artist edition series to help empower more fearless Filipinas. Fearless to not conform. Fearless to write your own rules. Fearless to face the world. Fearless to live more. Fearless at any age. 



The Olay x Keith Haring collab brings limited edition pouches in classic Keith Haring design, and limited-edition jars and bottles of the Power Duo, Vitamin C Serum and Retinol24 Night. 






A special edition of the Power Duo is also available for purchase that features the iconic figures of Keith Haring. 



Each bundle features Olay products that target different skin concerns, resulting in a fearless glow.  



If your skin woes include an uneven skin tone and dark spots, the Olay Power Duo is just the combo for you feauturing the Olay White Radiance Essence helps radiate the skin from within and improves translucency and light reflectiveness. To instantly improve the brightness of your skin, you have the Olay White Radiance Niacinamide + Vitamin C Super Serum.  



Sleepless nights can be a drag, but you can still fearlessly face the next day with glowing skin when you use the Olay Regenerist Retinol24 Night Serum. This serum is formulated with Retinol, a highly recommended skincare ingredient by dermatologists that is proven to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, fade dark spots, and tighten pores.  



For a smoother and brighter finish, apply the Olay Regenerist Micro-sculpting Cream that delivers moisture of up to 10 layers deep into the skin's surface. This luxurious-feeling moisturizer leaves the skin hydrated, softens the look of fine lines and wrinkles, and firms the look of skin with plumping hydration. 



What makes you fearlessly glow? 






For years, Olay has been the trusted skincare brand of Filipinas, with the likes of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and beauty vlogger Kris Lumagui. In the recent Olay x Keith Haring Grand Launch livestream, Pia and Kris shared how they continue to embody being a fearless Filipina. 



“You become fearless once you know when you jump into something, it can go really good, at it can go really bad, and it’s OK. Being fearless is taking risks, taking steps, going out of your comfort zone. Sort of like trying kahit ‘di ka na 100%, you’re fearless. Matalo man ako o hindi… I will still come out as a winner,” Pia shared. 



Even on their fearless moments, Pia and Kris rely on how Olay makes them feel good with their plump and glowing skin with the challenges brought by the current times. “When you stand up for these issues, alam mo na you’re confident with yourself, Olay really helps, cause when you feel confident outside, domino effect na ‘yan eh… ‘Pag confident ka, nakikita ng mga ibang tao... Whatever you give out there, you also get it back. It really helps to take care of yourself also.” 



The changes that were brought by the current health threat has challenged women like you to adapt to a new routine, and yet you fearlessly moved forward. Despite the many struggles that life puts you in, you can take charge of your skin now, and fearlessly glow with Olay.  



 



Set forth to where your heart glows and head over to Lazada or Shopee and add to cart the Olay x Keith Haring special edition bundle.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      OLAY
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
