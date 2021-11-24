Glorietta revamps its fitness and wellness zones

Brand Center, the biggest Adidas store in the country, features multiple Moment Areas like the Basketball Area.

The healthy lifestyle is here to stay. “Fitness and wellbeing are no longer mere trends,” says Ayala Malls marketing director Eunice Velasco. “They’ve become a necessity in today’s new normal. And that’s why we are more than happy to respond to this growing consumer priority through the opening of flagship stores and innovative retail concepts that directly respond to this consumer desire.”

Glorietta supports the resounding enthusiasm in today’s health-loving era with exciting brands that highlight two pillars prevalent in the new-normal lifestyle: fitness and wellness. After all, health truly is the most important and undeniable measure of wealth.

Be it for running, yoga, or any kind of sport — or self-care and much-needed relaxation and pampering — customers can find everything they need in the newly rejuvenated fitness and wellness zone of Glorietta, Makati.

Nike in Glorietta

Three fitness shops to power your athletic needs

The largest Adidas store in the Philippines — with a whopping 1,500 sqm. — opened its doors to introduce a new concept that aims to elevate Manila and the country to the brand’s world stage. The space is positioned as the “Brand Center,” which blends several features, including advocacies, innovations, and exclusive store elements, all under one roof.

First, the new Brand Center houses the country’s most extensive collection of Adidas products, including the ever-in-demand Gold, dahlings.

Second, it brings the first and only Maker Lab to the country, allowing customers to personalize their favorite Adidas products. Third, it integrates LEDs to enhance customer shopping by showcasing content exclusive to the store and accompanying shoppers through digital storytelling.

Fourth, the store also synergizes sports and culture by drawing from Filipino heritage and showcasing artworks in partnership with local communities like the Argao weavers and visual creatives like Kris Abrigo and Aral Cru.

The brand also collaborated with Quiccs, a renowned Filipino toy designer and visual artist, who incorporated his iconic TEQ character on a giant Trefoil logo near the checkout desk, leaving an edgy yet playful vibe among happy shoppers.

Lastly, the Brand Center calls customers to end plastic waste through its immersive Sustainability Ramp, a life-sized digital tunnel that projects videos about marine plastic pollution.

Nike, meanwhile, moved to a new location that is hyped to be its most significant to date with up to 900 sqm of retail space.

On the same floor as Adidas, the store features a new concept known as Nike Rise, highlighting a more personalized shopping experience that connects clients with their sport. Its unique services include Women’s First Hour, which allows female customers to book appointments for assisted in-store shopping; Style My Squad, which helps clients find the best items for friends and family; and Tights Styling, which allows customers to find the most suitable pair for their fitness needs and let them test their shoe orders on in-store treadmills before buying.

What’s more, the store boasts a refreshed focus on women’s and kids’ items, thus promising a more comprehensive selection under the two categories covering athletic and lifestyle apparel, footwear, bags and other accessories.

One of the largest sports retail chains in Europe is coming to Glorietta in 2022: Go Sports. Featuring a unique store concept staffed by former athletes, it carries a full range of athletic equipment and necessities. Customers can be assured of proper equipment demonstration and guidance when looking for specific products.

The space is also designed to provide an experiential shopping experience with multiple product displays that customers can try out.

Go Sport in Glorietta

A new wellness destination

Glorietta launches its first-ever wellness specialty zone known as Wellness Place. This all-in-one self-care haven includes stores and merchants ranging from hair care to skincare, beauty salons, and boutiques. With an aim to uplift patrons amid the challenges of the new normal, the Wellness Place is designed to provide relaxation through the senses.

Those looking for a trim or new hairstyle altogether can visit Headway Salon and T&J Salon. Meanwhile, Skin Station offers affordable skincare treatments like Painless Diode Laser Hair Removal, facials and peels, whitening and anti-aging treatments, and more. Waxing sessions are also available at LayBare for both men and women.

Customers can also bring the wellness experience to their homes by shopping for their favorite Pili Ani essential oils. Tying everything together is a warm cup of coffee at Little Farmers, which is best enjoyed with hearty conversations.

Surge Fitness is the newest destination to achieve a healthy and active lifestyle, both physically and mentally. The 1,384-sqm gym is complete with premium facilities, including a functional training area, plus other fabulous amenities. Clients are assured of a safe and effective workout while getting an endorphin rush at every visit.

Surge Fitness operates in compliance with the Department of Health (DOH) and the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), observing mandatory safety protocols and operational hours.

Ayala Malls continues to curate the best and most relevant lifestyle experiences through new concepts, including fitness and wellness, palanggas.

* * *

For inquiries, visit Ayala Malls on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/AyalaMalls360/ and IG @iloveayalamalls.