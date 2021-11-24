



































































 




   







   















Fashion and Beauty

                        
Give love this christmas

                        

                        
Marbbie Tagabucba - The Philippine Star
November 24, 2021 | 12:00am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Give love this christmas
Tiffany Victoria and Tiffany HardWear earrings

                        

                           
There is romance and happiness in the Blue Box.



MANILA, Philippines — There’s no better gift for the holidays than one that holds a special meaning. Speak volumes this season with symbolic designs they’ll treasure long past the holidays.



Give your family and loved ones a reason to smile this Christmas with a gift from the Tiffany T Smile collection. Inspired by the universal symbol of joy, these styles are a reminder of the strength we find in happiness and the connections it creates. Delicate but expressive, the curved motif of Tiffany T smile designs mimic the expression that inspired them.



The gift of Tiffany diamonds will be cherished for years to come. We suggest sparkling designs from the Tiffany Victoria collection, featuring a unique combination of diamond cuts for a distinctly romantic sensibility.



Symbols of optimism and endless possibilities, Tiffany Keys hold the promise and hope of a future spent together. From simple and streamlined styles to elegant keys traced in diamonds, these designs are key to her heart.







Tiffany T1 and Tiffany Victoria rings







A design with enduring appeal, the Return to Tiffany motif was introduced in 1969 on a sterling silver key ring. Today, the renowned motif has been reinvented on modern bracelets, cuffs, pendants and rings that are sure to stand the test of time.



Turn life’s moments into meaningful memories with Tiffany Celebration rings — the perfect present for your special someone. From platinum to 18k gold, with or without diamonds, these rings are made for mixing and stacking.



At Tiffany & Co., making your mark this holiday season has never been easier. Tiffany offers bespoke engraving, etching, embroidery or embossing on jewelry, home decor and leather goods.



This year, take care of holiday gifting with Tiffany. From must-have jewelry to striking home decor and accessories, spread joy to family and friends near and far. Discover extraordinary Christmas presents that are guaranteed to make your nearest and dearest smile with the most-wanted jewelry, on-trend accessories and whimsical home designs they’ll love long past the festive season.



In the Philippines, Tiffany & Co. is located at Greenbelt 4 Ayala Center Malls, Rustan’s Makati and Rustan’s Tower Shangri-La Plaza Mall. All stores are open daily.







