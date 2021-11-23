Levi's short video series inspires to gift love, joy and comfort this holiday

This holiday season, give your loved ones gifts that show them the power of all kinds of love

MANILA, Philippines — The holiday season has always been about generosity, gratitude and togetherness. However, celebrating the holidays was different last year for many of us.

While the world continues to adapt, we’re fortunate to have the opportunity to be together with our loved ones again this year. During these times, we’ve learned that togetherness can bring so much joy to our hearts, and now more than ever, we treasure the joy we feel from the love shared by the people in our lives.

This holiday season, give your loved ones gifts that show them the power of all kinds of love, make them feel the comfort of being with someone even in spirit, and bring them even a few seconds of joy with Levi’s Personalized gifts and Holiday collection.

The Levi’s Holiday Video Series features three different stories about gift-giving this holiday season. Released on different social media platforms, each video tells an impactful and touching story about love, joy and comfort in these difficult times.

See how a Trucker Jacket and a 3-letter word can mean the world to your special someone. Give Better this Christmas with truly personalized gifts from Levi’s®. Posted by Levi's on Friday, November 5, 2021

The first of the series, “Dad,” tells the story of a first-time dad.

After he is given a denim jacket with a two-toned sequin design at the back, he runs his hand over the sequins and sees the word “dad.” This discovery fills him with complete joy and excitement as he realizes that he will finally be able to give his child the unconditional love that only a father has.

See how a Trucker Jacket and a familiar fabric can bring back the warmth of love to someone who’s lost it. Give Better this Christmas with truly personalized gifts from Levi’s®. Posted by Levi's on Friday, November 5, 2021

“Daster” shows a son with his mom who feels the loneliness of celebrating the holidays without her mother.

Understanding that love goes beyond death, the son gives his mom a denim jacket customized with his grandmother’s favorite daster.

As a photo of his grandmother wearing a daster with the same print is revealed, we learn that the customized gift brings comfort to the mom because it is a piece of her own mother that she can now wear and keep with her forever.

See how a Graphic Tee and an Arrow can show support to someone who loves in all colors. Give Better this Christmas with truly personalized gifts from Levi’s®. Posted by Levi's on Friday, November 5, 2021

The last video titled “Proud” shows a father with his son who yearns for his acceptance. The father gives his son a Levi’s shirt with a rainbow batwing logo, which surprises his son.

He then removes his jacket to reveal that he is wearing the same shirt with the text “My Pride” and an arrow pointing to his son. This act of the father shows his full acceptance of his son who loves in all colors. Because of his own love for his son, he has come to understand that love is not black and white, but a beautiful rainbow that should be celebrated with pride.

Levi’s personalized gifts and Holiday collection

Giving personalized gifts that are made to last this holiday season is an act of much-needed kindness, especially at a time where so much loss and grief has been felt all over the world.

The special people in your life deserve personalized gifts that are sustainable and responsibly made. Levi’s offers personalized gifts through its Tailor Shop available at branches located in SM Makati, Robinsons Iloilo, Ayala Manila Bay, Robinsons Place Manila and Print Shops available at branches in SM Makati and Robinsons Place Manila.

There is nothing more wonderful than seeing the genuine reactions of your loved ones after they open your gifts. Give love, joy and comfort in every gift this holiday with the Levi’s Holiday collection through https://bit.ly/GiveBetterwLevis.

DISCLAIMER: This is a sponsored post.