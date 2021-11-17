Edgar San Diego's art and fashion at SM Megamall

Edgar San Diego showcased his amazing talent in art and fashion in his first solo art exhibit, titled “Baro’t Saya Tuwa at Ligaya,” at the Mega Fashion Hall of SM Megamall.

With the theme “Tribute of Joy to the Filipina and her Traditional Dress During the Pandemic,” San Diego highlighted his love for the beautiful Filipina, traditions, costumes and production design, keeping in mind that the colors are bright and the subjects are happy in creating positive vibes, which we need most during this pandemic, palanggas.

A well-loved member of both the fashion and cultural community, friends from both clusters dropped by during the exhibit to give him support. These included former CCP president and cultural advocate Nestor Jardin and designer artist Boysie Villavicencio.

Edgar also served as president of the Fashion Designer Association of the Philippines. And so, his designer friends came in full force. Spotted were designers Noli Hans, Barge Ramos, Vic Barba, Albert Andrada, SM’s versatile designer Tonichi Nocom; as well as costume and fashion designers Eric Pineda, Petra Lim and Lito Perez. Summit Media editorial director Myrza Sison, Mega Entertainment editor Gitri San Diego, and model Bea Recto joined the fab group, dahlings.

Designer and artist Boysie Villavicencio and arts advocate and educator Nestor Jardin

Edgar crossed over from fashion design to visual arts during the start of the pandemic lockdown last year. When he ran out of things to fix at home, he decided to pick up his brushes again and called his canvas supplier.

He asked his daughter Abby to pose for his desired angle and lighting and, from there, he based his first obra maestra titled “Portrait of an Old Soul 1.” Consequently, he created one or two paintings weekly, all of which he showcased during his first solo exhibit.

Vic Sevilla describes his work as “enticing in its depictions of an era in Philippine life that is long gone.” His canvases feature “demure lasses in baro’t saya or the more opulent Maria Clara, and gentlemen in barong Tagalog or camiza de Chino.”

These characters, “in idyllic repose and against backdrops of elegant ancestral mansions or scenic landscapes, bring to life the traditions of the past and leisurely pace of life that live on in old photographs and in the stories of those who lived during those tranquil times.”

San Diego says that his works are his personal statements on nationalism. “My paintings are unchanging in their presentation of Filipiniana themes, evident in the costumes, the furniture, the settings, and the scenarios that find their way onto my canvases,” San Diego explained. “These are the expressions of my love for country and its history.”

Hopefully, “through my visual creations, I can encourage and inspire others, especially the younger generations of Filipinos, to develop an interest in our country’s fascinating history and our rich cultural heritage,” he adds.

The exhibit also highlighted Edgar San Diego’s exquisite hand-painted Filipiniana gowns including a Maria Clara top over a green de cola skirt; a blush pink Maria Clara gown with black accent on the baro, pañuelo and tapis; and a modern Maria Clara wedding ensemble, among others.

The “Baro’t Saya Tuwa at Ligaya” art exhibit is co-presented by SM Appliance Center, TCL, Amelia’s Garden, Artistshop, Beringer Wines, Doltz Pilar, Flyace Corporation and Gari P. Palmani.

(From left): Designers Noli Hans, Jing Chua, Bess Tonel, and Val De Mesa

A percentage of the sales will be donated to Special Services of Jose Reyes Medical Center, dahlings.

This art exhibit is one of the many exciting arts and fashion events at SM Megamall’s Mega Fashion Hall, as always, palanggas. Naturellement.