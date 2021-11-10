Y.O.U Beauty introduces beauty tech must-haves to make you stand out

Y.O.U Beauty is an innovative brand that is committed to providing healthy, long-lasting beauty with the help of the latest beauty tech from world-class suppliers.

MANILA, Philippines — With beauty trends changing at a rapid pace, it’s crucial for the beauty brands to keep up. Like most industries, the beauty industry has transformed and integrated high-technology advancements into its products in order to provide consumers with a more personalized experience.

Y.O.U Beauty is one such brand that embraces this kind of innovation and it is committed to providing healthy, long-lasting beauty with the help of the latest beauty tech from world-class suppliers.

Launched in the Philippines last August, Y.O.U Beauty relies on its unique Open Lab R&D System, partnering with industry experts, world-leading suppliers and all-around quality control at its international 100,000-grade clean laboratories that manufacture and infuse products with advanced beauty tech.

The brand shapes its products depending on the demands of the market. With the beauty tech it utilizes, the company is dedicated to addressing each person’s beauty needs, whether in terms of health or aesthetics and ensures its products can bring out everlasting brilliance that will make every individual feel beautiful inside and out.

The brand’s scientific and beauty tech advantages are evident in the development of its products.

Some elements that Y.O.U Beauty products use include Biomecera™, Litestay™ Technology, Irriguard (herbal infusion actives), 4D Centella, Immortelle C-Lock, Vitamin C, Niacinamide, Tremella extract, pomegranate extract and rice extract which all offer a range of health benefits to make you stand out.

Products to add to your beauty routine

Y.O.U Beauty has a myriad of products ranging from luscious lip creams of various shades to a plethora of skin care products—all of which are dermatologically tested, hypoallergenic and suitable for any skin type.

Here are some of Y.O.U Beauty’s offerings:

1. The Radiance White Series

The Radiance White series includes five innovative skincare products: a purifying facial foam, an essential toner, a Nourishing+ serum, an advanced day cream and an active night gel.

The series consists of a unique blend of natural ingredients including Snow Mushroom, Niacinamide, Vitamin C and probiotics. This beauty tech gives your skin a natural, long-lasting, refreshing glow that will only get better and healthier with every use!

2. NoutriWear+ Foundation

The NoutriWear+ Series uses the innovative Litestay™ technology, a biomimetic film-forming technology powered by a soft light-diffusing liquid foundation and a film-forming ingredient Filmexel® from SILAB.

This provides a lightweight but full-coverage that’s flawless and long-lasting. It is also made with Immortelle C-Lock Essence for deep skin nourishment.

Formulated with Centella Asiatica and SPF 25 & PA+++, the NoutriWear+ Velvet Liquid Foundation is definitely a must-try for a healthier complexion!

3. Biomecera Advanced Booster Serum

Y.O.U Beauty’s Biomecera Advanced Booster Serum is a powerful serum is infused with SK-INFLUX®, a biotechnological skin-activating technology, Repair Complex CLR™PF and tulsi to help protect your skin's moisture barrier, neutralize free radicals and rejuvenate your skin—definitely a serum to watch out for!

Sometimes the only thing that gets in between dry, dull skin and a fair, glowing complexion is a switch to a healthier regimen. That’s why, with the many health benefits that Y.O.U’ Beauty’s advanced tech can provide, you can surely achieve long-lasting beauty that will boost your confidence and help you become the best version of yourself.

What are you waiting for? Stand out by making the switch to a better Y.O.U today!

