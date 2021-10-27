



































































 




   

   









Fashion and Beauty

                        
Watercolor wonders at SM

                        

                        
October 27, 2021 | 12:00am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Watercolor wonders at SM
"Kulay sa Tubig" founder Chichi Salas (second from left) and her daughters Rhoda and Patrice with SM SVP for Marketing Millie Dizon
Photos by Alex Van Hagen powered by MAC Center

                        

                           
With 93 participating artists, five top entries, and 33 imaginative years, the “33rd Kulay Sa Tubig Invitational Competition and Exhibition” at the SM Megamall Mega Fashion Hall highlighted the beauty and versatility of watercolor painting.



A joint project of Gallery Genesis and SM Megamall, the competition brought together some of the country’s most talented and skilled watercolorists, who competed for the Top Five Watercolorists awards and five runners-up. Each winner received a trophy, certificate and cash prizes, palanggas.



The top five watercolorists were Renato “Rene” Canlas (“Standstill”), John Carlo “JC” Vargas (“Ataraxia”), Joie Pabilando (“Lend A Hand”), Victor Ng (“Bamboo”) and Louie Ignacio (“Sparklings and Silhouettes”).



The five runners-up were Dario “Dar” Encinas (“Golden Harvest in Pandemic”), Rocelo Montesclaros (“Hunas”), Wilfred “Yeye” Cadleron (“Spice of Life”), Anthony Serafin (“Back to School”) and Gildbert Duran (“Dancing in Red”).



Judges included Metropolitan Museum Manila resident Tina Colayco, NCCA former chairman Felipe de Leon, Jr., SM SVP for Marketing Communications Group Millie Dizon, Ayala Museum senior curator Kenneth Esguerra, Vargas Museum senior curator Patrick Flores, art critic and writer Cid Reyes and Filipino Heritage president Armita Rufino.







Melecio Valdez with his artwork “Bayanihan ng Manginigsda”







Kulay sa Tubig, which has been named the country’s most prestigious watercolor competition, was initiated in 1983 by Gallery Genesis. The gallery took on the mission to showcase the medium’s aesthetic nuances unique to itself: the luminosity of light, finesse of each stroke, and the fluid movement of pigment.



In keeping with the times, dahlings, the Kulay Sa Tubig Invitational Competition is aimed at raising funds for the benefit of the frontliners of the UP Philippine General Hospital. Seventy-five percent of the gross profit from the art competition and exhibition proceeds will be used to purchase face masks, personal protection equipment, and other essential medical items for the beloved frontliners of UP PGH.



“Kulay sa Tubig” is one of the many exciting cultural events of SM Megamall, as always.







“Ataraxia” by John Carlo Vargas






                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

