Can skincare really transform your complexion in 7 days or less?

Skincare has boomed since the pandemic started, and the newest products are promising results in incredibly short periods of time. Whereas before companies would promise results with two to four weeks of consistent use, now there are highly concentrated or ingredient-packed serums that claim to do the work in three to seven days.

Better together: Clarins’ top-selling Double Serum now has a partner product, Double Serum Eye.

A skincare icon gets a partner

In the world of skincare Clarins Double Serum is a true icon, beloved by millions for its anti-aging benefits and innovative formula that literally mixes oil and water together to mimic our skin’s natural protective barrier.

“Commercially Double Serum is the No. 1 product of Clarins,” notes April Marquez, Rustan’s The Beauty Source’s division manager for key brands. “It’s the most saleable product in the Philippines and in the world.”

Pam Aguirre, education manager for Clarins Philippines, says that “Since Double Serum has such a great following, I've often been asked if it's okay to have it applied over (clients’) eyes, and I have to be very careful in saying that I cannot really recommend that because we're only supposed to use ophthalmologist-tested products for the eye area.”

So the good news is that to meet demand, Clarins researched 196 botanicals for three years to come up with the most effective formula for Double Serum Eye, designed specifically for the sensitive eye area. Its star ingredient is organic wild chervil extract, chosen for its ability to boost the production of integrins, a protein that “helps reinforce proper cell cohesion in the skin and boost the five vital functions: regeneration, hydration, oxygenation, nutrition, and protection,” Aguirre says.

Over Zoom Rustan’s showed a special short film starring the key principals of Clarins — Dr. Olivier Courtin-Clarins, Christian Courtin-Clarins, Virginie Courtin-Clarins, Jenna Courtin-Clarins, Katalin Berenyi and Marie-Helene Laire, director of Responsible Innovation — who spoke about their findings on aging and how to counteract it naturally and sustainably.

Olivier noted that “80 percent of wrinkles are linked, first and foremost, to our lifestyle rather than nature.”

Since Double Serum users liked to apply it on their eye area, it seemed like a good idea to offer them the same type of solution for their eyes. “Double Serum is obviously one of our most iconic products so we knew we had to do a Double Serum for the eye area that would be more effective,” says Christian Courtin-Clarins.

Aguirre informed us, “Efficacy tests carried out on women in France who used both Double Serum and Double Serum Eye, the satisfaction rate is 80 percent in terms of seeing results for the entire face after only seven days of consistent use. Your whole face will light up and it starts to reduce all of those signs of aging that we don't want.”

Promising a seven-day skin miracle

The latest addition to Pond’s Age Miracle line is Ultimate Youth Essence, which contains 10 ingredients known for their collagen-boosting properties: collagen, retinol, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, probiotics, a peptide booster, red algae extract, chamomile extract, bifida ferment lysate and trehalose.

In a recent interview with Cosmo, influencer Heart Evangelista said, “I love the scent, I love the texture. It’s really good for softening the lines and evening out the skin tone. This is also actually one of the favorites of Chiz!” she added, laughing.

Home testers also gave glowing reviews. One said the essence was now her holy grail: “Before my skin was rough and dull with blemishes and fine lines. After a week of using Pond’s Age Miracle Ultimate Youth Essence I noticed that my skin is glowing and smooth, my pores seem smaller, my face feels softer than ever and the blemishes are getting lighter.”

The three-step regimen includes Pond’s Age Miracle eye cream to brighten and smoothen the under-eye area, the Ultimate Youth Essence and lastly Pond’s Age Miracle Day and Night creams.

Are spots your bother? this is your serum

Sisleya Radiance and Anti-Dark Spot Serum acts on the main causes of loss of radiance and dark spots to regain more youthful-looking skin. Lansium extract, a new Sisley key ingredient, and Hexylresorcinol, an expert anti-dark spot ingredient, act together to fight against the appearance of dark spots. The unique combination of a mineral complex and two powerful key ingredients of natural origin with toning properties offer the skin a brightened appearance with a newly recovered look of radiance. Soy peptide extract combined with Adenosine act on different levels to support restoring luminosity. Oat seed extract helps to smooth the appearance of the skin's texture. The result is skin that looks more even, luminous and visibly younger.

Pinoy holy grail: With 30 times the concentration of vitamin C, Garnier Vitamin C Serum claims to fade blemishes in just three days.

100K Filipinos say this is their most-loved serum

Since its launch in 2020, Garnier Vitamin C Serum it has earned the title of “Most Loved Serum of 2021,” with over 100,000 Filipinos trying it, dubbing it the Holy Grail of their skincare routine, and giving it over 21,000 five-star reviews.

Why? With 30 times the vitamin C concentration of typical vitamin-C serums, it’s Garnier’s most concentrated formula and claims to have the brightening power to fade and lighten dark spots and acne marks in just three days. According to those who’ve tried it, after just a few days of use, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.

I usually apply a pea-sized amount between toner and moisturizer. The lightweight texture and non-sticky formula makes it suitable for both day and night, though be sure to follow it with sunscreen during the day.

Uncovering true beauty: Hwang In Youp holds up Skin by BYS Minis, high-quality skincare in affordable, travel-size packaging.

Hwang in youp is the new face of BYS philippines

Rising South Korean star Hwang In Youp lived in the Philippines for about four years, so it’s appropriate that BYS Philippines chose him to be the new face of the beauty brand.

“The Philippines is always a beautiful country,” said the star of the web drama W.H.Y. and True Beauty. “Also, I really miss my friends, who treated me with a warm and friendly heart even though I was a foreigner.”

True Beauty’s story aligns with BYS’s 2021 campaign, “Uncover Beauty,” according to iFace general manager Angie Goyena. “Signing on Hwang In Youp as our endorser is a statement about our stubborn assumptions concerning gender and beauty. This is an opportunity for us to smash stereotypes and shift away from standards.”

Hwang In Youp represents Skin by BYS Minis, in particular, which includes Extra Gentle Milk Jelly Cleanser, Extra Hydrating Balancing Toner, Extra Glow Brightening Serum, Extra Glow Face Cream, Extra Brightening Eye Cream and Extra Effortless Pore Perfecting Sunblock SPF 50 PA+++, which Hwang In Youp says every man must have.

