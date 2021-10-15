Mental Health Month: Bea Alonzo shares her â€˜bea-uty therapyâ€™ to heal during pandemic

Mental Health Month: Bea Alonzo shares her ‘bea-uty therapy’ to heal during pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — Fresh from mending a broken heart, Bea Alonzo was faced with another hurl of obstacles when the pandemic began.

Not only was ABS-CBN shut down; entertainment venues were closed, posing a big challenge on the livelihoods of actors like Bea.

Nonetheless, almost two years into the pandemic, Bea has been able to cope, including moving from ABS-CBN to GMA and finding a new beau, Dominic Roque. These have been possible, she said, because she never forgets to take care of herself.

During a recent virtual press conference announcing her as new Lazada Philippines endorser, Bea shared how keeping her tried-and-tested beauty regimen helped her mental health.

“As an artista for 20 years, I am being glammed up every day for work, so ‘di ko binago 'yun,” Bea said.

“I would wear makeup and skincare every day to give me a sense of normalcy. I make sure to dress up just to make me feel like I’m myself again.”

Bea applies what scientists and experts like Colourtherapyhealing.com call as Chromotherapy or Color Therapy, a form of mental and holistic health therapy that involves using colored light, changing room colors, or just like what Bea does, applying coloring skills into the body as makeup or clothes or through painting to calm or put you into a good mood.

Being used dating back to thousands of years by the Egyptians, Color Therapy is believed to help balance energies in the body using color energy from light.

“But for those who want to be more relaxed or don’t want to wear makeup, it’s okay, we have different coping mechanisms,” Bea said.

For those who also want to try Bea’s “bea-ty therapy,” here are some new beauty and wellness offerings:

Shop for beauty and other essentials at Metro

The Metro Stores are turning 39 and to celebrate, the department store chain invites everyone to check out its four-day 39th anniversary sale until October 17.

Whether you're looking to tick off your Christmas gift list or stocking up on essentials, the stores offer a wide array of products at budget-friendly prices with up to 70% off from Metro Supermarket and Department Store. Deals include P39 finds, gifts with purchase, Buy 1 Take 1, and more on storage solutions, bedroom necessities, home decor, gym equipment, electronics, cookware, personal care items and pantry staples.

Metro Rewards Card holders can also join the e-raffle promo where they can win a brand new Suzuki DZire or P5000-worth of groceries.

Natural no-makeup makeup look

Photo release Model uses NoutriWear+ Complete Cover Concealer

When it comes to finding the right foundation, you want something that matches your skin tone, covers any imperfections, lasts all day and looks and feels natural all at the same time. Finding that perfect foundation isn't exactly an easy task. A heavy foundation feels cakey on the skin and camouflages your complexion, but a light foundation can give you exquisite coverage without looking overdone.

To help create this look like an enhanced version of your skin and showcase your natural beauty, Y.O.U Beauty proudly introduces its newest NoutriWear+ Series, makeup products made with Litestay technology to provide you with a lightweight but full-coverage long-lasting base makeup and Immortelle C-Lock Essence to deeply nourish your skin. This series is formulated with key ingredients such as Centella Asiatica Extract, commonly used in serums, and SPF 25 & PA +++, with UV protection to protect skin from the harmful effects of UVA & UVB rays.

Two products from the NoutriWear+ Series that Y.O.U Beauty are launching this month: the NoutriWear+ Velvet Liquid Foundation and the NoutriWear+ Complete Cover Concealer. The NoutriWear+ Velvet Liquid Foundation is a soft, light-diffusing primer that blends seamlessly into the skin that results in a velvety matte finish without feeling heavy. It’s made with Innovative Litestay technology, which combines Filmexel(R) and Soft Light-diffusing Powder that creates the appearance and texture of a breathable, lightweight film that feels like your own skin but with full coverage of up to 24 hours. This technology helps control excess sebum without leaving skin feeling dry.

Not only does the Velvet Liquid Foundation preserve skin's elasticity thanks to its Immortelle C-Lock Essence which benefits from the Immortelle flower extract but it also provides antioxidant properties and can help reduces fine lines by regenerating new cells and activates collagen production, nourishing the skin. The foundation also contains Centella Asiatica Extract that is well-known for soothing the skin and its anti-inflammation properties. This ingredient is also rich in amino acids and is known to effectively calm skin and reduce redness on the skin.

Knowing that everyone has a different skin tone, the NoutriWear+ Series offers options for those with warm to neutral undertones. The mistake of choosing the wrong shade for foundation is common among new and even long-time makeup fans, but the easiest way to tell is to look at the veins on your wrist. If they are blue, you have a cool undertone. Green veins mean you have a warm undertone, and if you see both blue and green, you are neutral.

Knowing your undertone will help you choose from the five available shades of The NoutriWear+ Velvet Liquid Foundation: Warm Ivory, Pink Nude, Yellow Beige, Medium Beige, and Sand Beige.

Here’s how you can enhance your natural beauty with a natural no-makeup makeup look:

1. Lightly apply the NoutriWear+ Velvet Liquid Foundation to your skin with a brush in circular motions for a flawless finish, or with a beauty blender or sponge to apply more layers for more coverage and a natural look. You can also apply the liquid foundation using your beauty fingers to achieve a very natural, skin-like finish - you can give yourself a facial massage at the same time.

2. After the foundation is absorbed, use the NoutriWear+ Complete Cover Concealer to cover additional areas such as acne spots and under-eye areas. This concealer comes with a precision-angled brush tip for easy and targeted application, perfect for covering all imperfections.

Staying true to its mission of celebrating each person's unique individuality, Y.O.U Beauty's NoutriWear+ series gives women and men a natural glow that allows them to go about their day with confidence. The NoutriWear+ series offers full coverage, positive effects on the skin, and a subtle look that enhances their beauty. Shop these new Y.O.U Beauty products on the brand’s official stores in Shopee and Lazada.

Make your bones strong for Bone & Joint Awareness Week and World Osteoporosis Day this October

How much have you been moving? With lockdowns and restrictions because of the pandemic, a lot of us have been less active and physically drained in the past months.

As we celebrate bone & joint awareness week and World Osteoporosis Day this October, this serves as a reminder to take care of our bones, joints and muscles as they play a vital role in our quality of life and overall health and wellbeing.

Moving regularly together with proper nutrition keeps your bones, joints and muscles strong. Anlene, your trusted bone expert for 30 years, is high in Calcium and Protein, with other vitamins and minerals like collagen, Vitamin C, Vitamin D and B vitamins, among others, to help keep you strong and moving at any age.

Get upside down and boost your confidence

Photo release Upside Down Class Pass is a three-episode series features lessons from experts on health and fitness that aims to promote wellness and enable people to build confidence.

Dandruff have always caused serious health and wellbeing issues. Apart from its annoying effect on one's hair and scalp, it also affects one's self-confidence. The appearance of flakes on clothes and bare skin can give off the impression that a person is unhygienic.

These two-pronged concerns are addressed by Selsun Blue with its series of Upside Down Class Pass. The three-episode series features lessons from experts on health and fitness that aims to promote wellness and enable people to build confidence.

Episode 1 is “Confidence 101” with Jamaica Jornacion, Chief Executive Officer of Beast House Pole and Aerial Dance Studio. Jornacion teaches pole and aerial dance as a fun fitness workout that helps in confidence building. Episode 2 is titled “Get Confidence on Fleek” with Jigs Mayuga and Ida Paras in a special collaboration that focuses on the CrossFit workout for beginners. CrossFit is a strength and conditioning workout where squats and other normal day-to-day actions are performed at a high intensity level.

Episode 3 is “Pro-fidence!” with Ghicka Bernabe, who has steered the National University Pep Squad to six UAAP Cheerdance Competition Championships. Bernabe shares an exercise routine that includes the basics of cheerleading.



Every episode will feature a board-certified dermatologist to share insights on how to deal with dandruff. Also present will be a mental health counselor who will talk about confidence and its nuances. Watch the episodes on the Facebook page of Selsun Blue, a line of dandruff control shampoos formulated with selenium sulfide 1%, which attacks the root source of dandruff. The anti-dandruff shampoos are enhanced with French Honey Extract, which provides moisturization for soft and manageable hair and scalp hydration.

Korean star Krystal Jung's glass skin picks

Photo release Jung is AHC's new brand ambassador

Say goodbye to dry, sensitive, peeling skin and other signs of dehydration with the new AHC Premium Ex Hydra B5, the new moisturizing and soothing skincare line clinically proven to reduce skin redness and provide full hydration after one use.

Available in Watsons, Shopee, Lazada, Zalora and BeautyMNL, the range is made up of AHC Premium Ex Hydra B5 Soothing Foam that has derma-grade Hyaluronic Acid and Pro-Vitamin B5 to gently cleanse and moisturize the skin; Toner that also has Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin B5 to instantly soothe and recharge skin and Biome Capsule that has 150 million probiotics and prebiotics for good skin health. — Reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo