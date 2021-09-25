







































































 




   

   









Fashion and Beauty

                        
Filipina designer brings 'Encantadia' to New York Fashion Week

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 25, 2021 | 1:52pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Filipina designer brings 'Encantadia' to New York Fashion Week
Pirena-themed gown of "Encantadia".
Rojen Morris via Facebook

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — A Filipina designer brought the “Encantadia” fashion at the New York Fashion Week. 



Rojen Morris, a Filipino designer who owns a modeling and talent agency in Mid-Atlantic Region in the USA, paraded her line "Nejor Empire Collections," where the GMA7-produced series "Encantadia" was her theme. 



She also collaborated with other Filipinos, designer and hair and make-up stylist Jan Quijano and her designer team associates Carlos Granadillo and Gary Morris in the show. 



Their line offers a basic RTW gowns for beauty queens and colorful and trendy gowns for kids and teens. 






"Truly it is a pride to be making your name in the international scene. I am very thankful for this opportunity and I am thankful for VIP New York Fashion week for allowing my team and I to be part of this prestigious event,” Rojen said.  



“I want to continue to represent my beloved Philippines to inspire my fellow kababayan that anything is possible with hardwork and determination. Don’t give up. Dream what you want to dream, go where you want to be because we only have one life and one chance to do it all,” she added. 



Rojen was raised and grew up in Sapang Dalaga, Misamis Occidental where she owned a ready-to-wear boutique in her town.



When she moved to the US, she continued her passion of designing, training and directing pageants and fashion shows, which give opportunities to women. Her company provides a one-on-one management to its models. 



Rojen has moved away from the traditional factory-style agency and is recognized for her unique approach in the competitive industry. Her creative team strives on a daily basis to help each model reach his/her fullest potential, ensuring that every avenue of career development is explored and able to experience different aspects of runway modeling. 



"Building and nurturing a healthy relationship between agency and client and models are essentials for me. I treat them as a part of my family. My model's careers are carefully thought-out and it takes time to fully-develop them it really need hardwork," she said.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

