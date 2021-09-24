







































































 




   

   









Fashion and Beauty

                        
Fil-Am stars Bella Poarch, Vanessa Hudgens slay at Rihanna fashion show red carpet

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 24, 2021 | 5:30pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Fil-Am stars Bella Poarch, Vanessa Hudgens slay at Rihanna fashion show red carpet
In this image released on September 22, Bella Poarch (left) and Vanessa Hudgens attend Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 presented by Amazon Prime Video at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles, California; and broadcast on September 24, 2021.
AFP/Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American celebrities Bella Poarch and Vanessa Hudgens sizzled in daring outfits at Rihanna's third Savage X Fenty show.



Bella walked on the red carpet wearing a sparkling pink outfit paired with black lingerie and her signature long-flowing pigtail hairstyle. 



“@badgalriri has me feeling like a bad b*tch,” she captioned the teased video she posted on Instagram. 



Vanessa, meanwhile, slayed the red carpet with her dark green attire, revealing her black bra in the process. 



“Who says u can’t do pjs on a carpet? Not me,” Vanessa wrote. 



She also posted a photo with actor Mena Massoud while wearing an all-white see-through attire



“@badgalriri did it again. Another @savagexfenty show. And this time… I get to play,” she wrote.  



The event is a lingerie fashion show that celebrates people of different sizes, shapes and nationalities. It is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. 



Apart from Bella and Vanessa, other celebrities in the show were Normani, Nas, Ricky Martin, Gigi Hadid, Joan Smalls, Troye Sivan, Adriana Lima, Behati Prinsloo, Gottmik and Emily Ratajkowski, among others.

 


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

