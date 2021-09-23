Maris Racal turns 24 with 'wet and wild' photoshoot

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Maris Racal went wet and wild for her photoshoot celebrating her 24th birthday.

In her Instagram account, Maris posted series of photos of her photoshoot captured by celebrity photographer BJ Pascual.

“And just like that, I turned 24,” Maris wrote.

“Para akong nabuhusan ng malamig na tubig,” she captioned in another post.

Maris turned 24 yesterday. Her boyfriend Rico Blanco took to Instagram to greet her.

“Happy birthday madam. Love you so much po,” Rico wrote.