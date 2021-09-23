







































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Fashion and Beauty

                        
Maris Racal turns 24 with 'wet and wild' photoshoot

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 23, 2021 | 4:01pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Maris Racal turns 24 with 'wet and wild' photoshoot
Actress Maris Racal
BJ Pascual via Maris Racal Instagram

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Maris Racal went wet and wild for her photoshoot celebrating her 24th birthday. 



In her Instagram account, Maris posted series of photos of her photoshoot captured by celebrity photographer BJ Pascual. 



“And just like that, I turned 24,” Maris wrote. 



“Para akong nabuhusan ng malamig na tubig,” she captioned in another post. 



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Maris Racal (@mariesteller)





 












 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Maris Racal (@mariesteller)





 












 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Maris Racal (@mariesteller)








 



Maris turned 24 yesterday. Her boyfriend Rico Blanco took to Instagram to greet her.



“Happy birthday madam. Love you so much po,” Rico wrote. 


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      MARIS RACAL
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'Of Balanghai and Galleons' at Sm Cinema drive-in
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
'Of Balanghai and Galleons' at Sm Cinema drive-in


                              

                                                                  By Maurice Arcache |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Interesting subjects history, music, dance and heritage were depicted at the recent virtual dance concert titled “Of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Television's best bring glamour to Emmy Awards 2021 red carpet
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
Television's best bring glamour to Emmy Awards 2021 red carpet


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Television's A-list returned to the red carpet in high style for the Emmys on Sunday -- a more traditional display of sartorial...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hair fall is a huge pandemic problem here's what you can do...
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 days ago

                              
                              
Hair fall is a huge pandemic problem here's what you can do...


                              

                                                                  By Therese Jamora-Garceau |
                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
Break the hair fall: Kérastase’s Genesis line of shampoo, conditioner, scalp serum and anti-hair fall blow-drying...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Onitsuka tiger takes you to the Himalayas
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 days ago

                              
                              
Onitsuka tiger takes you to the Himalayas


                              

                                                                  By Maurice Arcache |
                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
Onitsuka Tiger launches its autumn/winter 2021 collection, palanggas.

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: Stars arrive at Met Gala 2021 red carpet
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
WATCH: Stars arrive at Met Gala 2021 red carpet


                              

                                                                  By Maggy Donaldson |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute relies on the Met Gala to fund its work, including exhibitions and acquisitions,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Met Gala 2021: Kim Kardashian wears all-black outfit designed by ex Kanye West
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
Met Gala 2021: Kim Kardashian wears all-black outfit designed by ex Kanye West


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
Hollywood celebrity Kim Kardashian's all-black outfit at the Met Gala earlier today was designed by her former husband Kanye...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with