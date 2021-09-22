Face oils just got a lot more luxurious

The last step in your evening skincare: La Prairie’s Skin Caviar Nighttime Oil, which smoothens wrinkles, firms skin, and seals in moisture, is exclusively available at Rustan’s The Beauty Source.

La Prairie recently launched the latest addition to its iconic lifting and firming Skin Caviar collection: Skin Caviar Nighttime Oil, created as the last step in the Skin Caviar evening ritual and clinically proven to smooth fine lines and wrinkles, firm skin and seal in moisture.

Caviar, the luxurious active ingredient after which the line was named, naturally contains retinol, according to Dr. Jacqueline Hill, director of Strategic Innovation and Science at La Prairie. “Caviar retinol is composed of caviar lipids, which include vitamin D and omega 3, 6 and 9 essential fatty acids,” she said. “Retinol occurs naturally within caviar.”

Mindful that skin processes follow a circadian rhythm, focusing mainly on protection during the day and regeneration at night, La Prairie formulated the oil for nighttime use. “While collagen synthesis and epidermal renewal peak at night, so, too, does barrier permeability, as the skin has let down its defenses,” Hill notes. “This makes us more prone to nighttime water loss.”

La Prairie thus made its culminating nighttime product an oil to create a physical barrier against water loss, while the combination of caviar retinol and La Prairie’s exclusive Cellular Complex increases collagen synthesis and stem cell renewal.

“Active ingredients work in the long term to minimize moisture loss by stimulating the formation of new hyaluronic acid, thus helping retain water within the skin,” notes Hill, “and on the other hand by stimulating the formation of ceramides, thereby improving the skin’s own barrier function and decreasing skin permeability.”

The performance of Skin Caviar Nighttime Oil was evaluated through a clinical study using instrumental Cutometer measurements, expert grading and self-assessment. From the first two, La Prairie recorded a 26 percent reduction in wrinkles and a 55 percent increase in smoothness after 12 weeks.

Visioscan imaging technology recorded a 43 percent maximal reduction in roughness after 12 weeks. Using ultrasound technology, La Prairie noted a 51 percent maximal increase in skin density after 12 weeks, contributing to enhanced firmness. Cutometer measurements also showed a 60-percent increase in firmness across panelists after 12 weeks.

“Lastly, the trans-epidermal water loss measurement indicated a 50-percent reduction in water loss immediately due to the creation of a temporary barrier, and a 17-percent reduction after four weeks due to the reinforcement of the skin’s own barrier,” Hill said.

La Prairie’s chief marketing officer Greg Prodromides says that the Skin Caviar collection embodies the spirit of the Swiss luxury house. “Precious components of caviar are extracted to create La Prairie’s Skin Caviar incarnations, providing lifting and firming benefits,” he says. “Four icons build upon our proprietary caviar science and skincare expertise: Skin Caviar Luxe Cream, launched in 1998 and re-mastered with Caviar Premier in 2018; Skin Caviar Luxe Eye Cream, launched in 2007 and re-mastered with Caviar Premier in 2019; Skin Caviar Liquid Lift, launched in 2012 and reimagined in 2020 with Caviar Premier and Caviar Absolute; and Skin Caviar Eye Lift launched in 2019.”

La Prairie’s strong link with the art world informs even the packaging. Skin Caviar Nighttime Oil is housed in a cobalt-blue jar, the shade of which was taken from French-American artist Niki de Saint Phalle’s palette.

“In 1982, Niki de Saint Phalle was developing her eponymous fragrance in a New York design studio, the same studio in which La Prairie’s marketing team would often engage in creative exchanges,” Prodromides says. “When the lab team encountered Niki de Saint Phalle’s cobalt blue, the link between the Skin Caviar collection, then in the making, and this color’s evocative qualities became clear. Cobalt blue was adopted as the Skin Caviar signature color, immediately creating an icon.”

Power trio for tresses: L’Occitane’s Intensive Repair, Purifying Freshness and Gentle & Balance shampoos are silicone-free.

Hair care that not only repairs but also smells wonderful

Can you be addicted to a shampoo because of its scent? I know I am, with L’Occitane’s Intensive Repair shampoo. Actually, the whole range of shampoo, conditioner and mask has that same soothing and addictive scent, which L’Occitane imbued with top, heart and base notes just like a real fragrance.

That’s not even counting the benefits of Intensive Repair, which makes hair three times stronger and repairs split ends three times more effectively than other hair care. A cocktail of five essential oils — angelica, ylang-ylang, geranium, sweet orange and lavender — form an anti-breakage complex, while vitamin E-rich sunflower oil gives hair softness and shine and oat amino acids strengthen the hair structure and prevent split ends.

The line is also free of silicones, artificial ingredients that don’t biodegrade in the environment, and is contained in 100-percent recycled and recyclable bottles.

L’Occitane also offers a range of solid shampoos that are silicone- and sulfate-free: aside from Intensive Repair for damaged hair, there’s also Purifying Freshness, which freshens and purifies normal to oily hair with peppermint, grapefruit, thyme, lavender and cedar oils; and Gentle & Balance, which gently washes and hydrates all hair types with lavender, lemon, rosemary, orange and chamomile essential oils.

They all smell so fantastic you’ll want to wash your hair every day.

A shade for every skin tone: Perricone MD’s No Makeup Foundation is a sheer-coverage foundation that also treats dull, discolored skin.

No-makeup makeup with skincare benefits

Perricone MD’s No Makeup collection is perfect for these times when we’d like to look presentable yet natural. Plus, it’s got dermatologist-formulated skincare.

No Makeup Foundation is a dewy, cream-to-tint, sheer coverage foundation that creates a more uniform complexion without masking skin. No Makeup Foundation Serum is a skin-improving serum foundation with a semi-matte finish. Both foundations visibly improve the appearance of dark spots and uneven skin tone for visibly smoother, more uniform skin over time.

No Makeup Concealer is a lightweight, creamy concealer with the power of an eye treatment, hydrating and color-correcting imperfections while visibly improving sagging skin and the appearance of dark circles, puffiness and wrinkles over time.

No Makeup Blush is a gel-cream that adds natural-looking rosiness and a healthy, youthful glow as it visibly improves the appearance of skin’s dullness and discoloration.

No Makeup Lipstick is a cushiony, skincare-infused lipstick with a sheer wash of natural color and mineral-based sunscreen that helps to moisturize and visibly improve the look of smoother, plumper lips over time.

No Makeup Mascara is a two-in-one lash treatment and mascara designed to create the appearance of more lifted, thicker lashes, while nourishing and conditioning with each application.

No Makeup Highlighter is a dewy, liquid-gel highlighter that adds subtle luminosity and definition for skin that looks naturally glowing.

No Makeup Bronzer is a weightless liquid bronzer that creates a healthy-looking sun-kissed glow without shine, shimmer or caking.

All these Perricone products contain skin-improving ingredients that visibly improve the appearance of skin’s dullness and discoloration over time.

So relaxing: Babaria Eau de Cologne Lavanda is like sinking into a field of lavender.

Colognes made in Spain

Istill haven’t outgrown my childhood habit of dousing myself in cologne, especially on hot and humid days. The only thing that’s changed is that my taste in colognes has gotten a bit more sophisticated.

One of my fave brands now is Babaria from Spain, and they make such giant-sized yet affordably priced bottles of cologne that you can douse yourself every day without breaking the bank.

Babaria Eau de Cologne Lavanda is only P395 for 600 ml, and it’s a refreshing and relaxing scent that immerses you in a field of lavender.

Babaria Eau de Cologne Royale (same price and size), with its notes of lemon, mandarin, orange, roses, jasmine, pepper and nutmeg leaves a zesty, floral fragrance behind whenever you use it.

Scent journey: Diptyque Kyoto eau de toilette is one of the five scents in its “Le Grand Tour” 60th-anniversary collection of scented products.

Travel around the world in five scents

To celebrate its 60th anniversary in style, Diptyque commissioned five expert perfumers to create “Le Grand Tour,” a collection of scented products inspired by one of the Diptyque founders’ favorite places.

Cécile Matton blended iconic Italian ingredients like tomato, bell pepper, basil and citrus fruits to come up with Venice, an eau de toilette that evokes the floating city’s hidden gardens.

Olivier Pescheux combined fig, cypress and immortelle to conjure up the Greek village Milies, capturing the scent in a blue and white ceramic oval room diffuser that is the color of Greek buildings overlooking the Aegean Sea.

Fabrice Pellegrin’s idea was to transcribe the souk scents of cardamom, coffee, cedar and musk in his ode to the Lebanese city of Byblos, turning it into a candle housed in a clay vessel.

Alexandra Carlin was inspired by ikebana and used notes of rose, vetiver and incense to materialize the Japanese art of flower arranging. Each eau de toilette bottle comes in a floral-print furoshiki, the square cloth used in Japan for wrapping gifts.

To pay homage to her and Diptyque’s hometown, Olivia Giacobetti channeled the sights and scents of a stroll along the Seine: the weathered wood and old pages of booksellers’ stands, the breeze through the trees that line the river, “the damp smell of Parisian stone, at once sweet and mineral.” The result is a scented candle that is the ultimate tribute to Diptyque.

Oil’s well: Nuxe has added an eau de parfum and scented shower gel to its popular Huile Prodigieuse Florale oil.

Happiness in pink

It’s been two years since Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Florale first gave us a glow and boosted our happiness with its invigorating scent. This year, Nuxe is intensifying our addiction with two new rituals promising an immediate “Happy in Pink” effect: Prodigieux Floral le Parfum and its sensorial Shower Gel.

Huile Prodigieuse Florale eau de parfum is a joyful fragrance composed of magnolia, grapefruit and musk to invigorate the senses and lift spirits. Pastel pink shades to candy pink on the bottle, inviting you to drift off on a pink cloud of optimism, leaving worries behind.

The floral-scented shower gel has a rich texture that envelops you in a feel-good foam. Its botanical cleansing base of coconut and wheat is infused with sweet almond oil and glycerin to leave skin feeling soft and supple.

Do the two-step: Get brighter, more even skin in half the time by using Kojie.san’s soaps and lotions together.

Reach your brightening goals at twice the speed

Reach your beauty goals at twice the speed using Kojie.san soaps and lotions together for a brighter and more even skin tone.

An innovator in kojic acid formulation, Kojie.san soaps and lotions contain Zero Pigment Light technology to zero in on dark spots, age spots, scars, melasma and hyperpigmentation.

Used individually, the soaps and lotions deliver great results, but when used in combination with each other, they promise better performance at twice the speed. That’s because Kojie.san soaps and lotions are especially formulated to work in tandem to give you optimal results.

For best results, lather on either of Kojie.san’s popular soaps when you shower. The original Kojie.san Skin Lightening Classic Soap contains high-grade kojic acid made even more potent with Zero Pigment Light to reveal fairer skin.

Kojie.san Skin Lightening HydroMoist Soap contains the same technology, with the addition of HydroMoist formula to target dark spots and even out skin tone while keeping it moisturized for hours.

After showering, do Step 2 by using Zero Pigment Light-powered Kojie.san lotions. Both come in a light, non-greasy HydroMoist formulation that’s easily absorbed by your skin: Kojie.san Skin Lightening Body Lotion with HydroMoist deeply moisturizes to keep skin soft, smooth, and well hydrated for up to 72 hours.

Kojie.san Skin Lightening Body Lotion SPF25 w/ HydroMoist protects your skin from harsh environmental factors that can halt your progress and lead to skin damage with its UVA/UVB filters.

