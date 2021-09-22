'Of Balanghai and Galleons' at Sm Cinema drive-in

Sen. Juan Edgardo M. Angara gives an inspiring message during the virtual dance concert of “Of Balanghai and Galleons.”

Interesting subjects history, music, dance and heritage were depicted at the recent virtual dance concert titled “Of Balanghai and Galleons: Journey Towards Nationhood” at the popular SM Cinema Drive-In at the SM Asia Concert Grounds, dahlings. Presented by The Filipino Heritage Festival, Inc. and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, in partnership with SM Cinema Drive-In in celebration of National Heritage Month last May, the concert highlighted how production pairs aspects of history with an artistic interpretation of the journeys and influences that shaped our culture today.

This begins with the time of the Austronesian settlers through the establishment of the island kingdoms that dotted the archipelago, all the way to the mighty Galleon Trade that linked the Philippines to Spain.

The journeys of our ancestors came alive through dance, tableaux and original music. This newly edited version of the 2018 cultural concert “Journeys on a Galleon” expands the original production, which was focused on the Galleon Trade into a show that commemorates the circumnavigation of the world.

Superbly written and directed by talented gentleman Floy Quintos, the show featured the Ramon Obusan Folkloric Group, The UE Silanganan Dance Troupe, Philippine Ballet Theater and The Ateneo Chamber Singers.

Set to original music by Jesse Lucas with a narration of historical vignettes by Jeremy Domingo, “Of Balanghai and Galleons” was choreographed by Gener Caringal.

“Of Balanghai and Galleons: Journey Towards Nationhood” is one of the many exciting cultural events at SM Cinema Drive-in.

