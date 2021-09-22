







































































 




   

   









Fashion and Beauty

                        
'Of Balanghai and Galleons' at Sm Cinema drive-in

                        

                        
September 22, 2021 | 12:00am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Sen. Juan Edgardo M. Angara gives an inspiring message during the virtual dance concert of “Of Balanghai and Galleons.”
Photos by Alex Van Hagen powered by MAC Center

                        

                           
Interesting subjects history, music, dance and heritage were depicted at the recent virtual dance concert titled “Of Balanghai and Galleons: Journey Towards Nationhood” at the popular SM Cinema Drive-In at the SM Asia Concert Grounds, dahlings. Presented by The Filipino Heritage Festival, Inc. and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, in partnership with SM Cinema Drive-In in celebration of National Heritage Month last May, the concert highlighted how production pairs aspects of history with an artistic interpretation of the journeys and influences that shaped our culture today.



This begins with the time of the Austronesian settlers through the establishment of the island kingdoms that dotted the archipelago, all the way to the mighty Galleon Trade that linked the Philippines to Spain.



The journeys of our ancestors came alive through dance, tableaux and original music. This newly edited version of the 2018 cultural concert “Journeys on a Galleon” expands the original production, which was focused on the Galleon Trade into a show that commemorates the circumnavigation of the world.



Superbly written and directed by talented gentleman Floy Quintos, the show featured the Ramon Obusan Folkloric Group, The UE Silanganan Dance Troupe, Philippine Ballet Theater and The Ateneo Chamber Singers.



Set to original music by Jesse Lucas with a narration of historical vignettes by Jeremy Domingo, “Of Balanghai and Galleons” was choreographed by Gener Caringal.



“Of Balanghai and Galleons: Journey Towards Nationhood” is one of the many exciting cultural events at SM Cinema Drive-in.




 



* * *



Fabulous society maven Nene Leonor turns a year wiser today. Due to safety protocols, Nene opted to quietly spend her natal day, together with her beloved husband Jun, children and grandchildren, with a simple dinner to be held tonight at the historic Leonor Compound in Pasay City.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

