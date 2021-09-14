Met Gala 2021: Kim Kardashian wears all-black outfit designed by ex Kanye West

Kim Kardashian attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood celebrity Kim Kardashian's all-black outfit at the Met Gala earlier today was designed by her former husband Kanye West.

The media at Met Gala 2021, which has the theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” wondered who was the one wearing the all-black, figure-hugging Balenciaga outfit with her face also covered in black until model Kendall Jenner gave a hint on who the mysterious celebrity was.

According to reports, the outfit was a “top secret” collaboration with Kanye.

The celebrity couple filed a divorce earlier this year.

Although Kanye already unfollowed Kim on Instagram and now only follows influencer YesJulz, music artist Justin Laboy, Fashion Nova, rapper Fonz Bentley and artist Katarina Jebb, all of them, including Kim, have black Instagram profile photos.

Kim also teased about the all-black ensemble days before the fundraiser event by posting photos of her in nothing but black.



