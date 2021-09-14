







































































 




   

   









Fashion and Beauty

                        
Met Gala 2021: Kim Kardashian wears all-black outfit designed by ex Kanye West

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 14, 2021 | 2:35pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Met Gala 2021: Kim Kardashian wears all-black outfit designed by ex Kanye West
Kim Kardashian attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. 
AFP/Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris, Mike Coppola

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood celebrity Kim Kardashian's all-black outfit at the Met Gala earlier today was designed by her former husband Kanye West.



The media at Met Gala 2021, which has the theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” wondered who was the one wearing the all-black, figure-hugging Balenciaga outfit with her face also covered in black until model Kendall Jenner gave a hint on who the mysterious celebrity was. 

   
   


According to reports, the outfit was a “top secret” collaboration with Kanye. 



The celebrity couple filed a divorce earlier this year. 



 










 



Although Kanye already unfollowed Kim on Instagram and now only follows influencer YesJulz, music artist Justin Laboy, Fashion Nova, rapper Fonz Bentley and artist Katarina Jebb, all of them, including Kim, have black Instagram profile photos. 



Kim also teased about the all-black ensemble days before the fundraiser event by posting photos of her in nothing but black.





 










 










 










 










 










 










 


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      KIM KARDASHIAN
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
